ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Partiers fill Waterloo streets on St. Patrick’s Day weekend as injunction continues

By Sidra Jafri

Published

Partiers fill Marshall Street in Waterloo, as the city's injunction order continues, March 15, 2025 (Sidra Jafri/CTV News).


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.