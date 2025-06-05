ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

New details and guilty plea in 2019 kidnapping and murder of Kitchener, Ont. man

By Jennifer K. Baker

Published

A woman has pleaded guilty for her role in the death of a Kitchener man whose body was later found in Oshawa. CTV’s Krista Simpson reports.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.