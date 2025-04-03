ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

‘Near zero visibility’ as thick fog settles over Waterloo Region and Guelph

By Sidra Jafri

Published

Thick fog settles in southern Ontario. (Jan. 21, 2017)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.