ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

LCBO stores in Guelph seeing a surge in alcohol thefts

By Jennifer K. Baker and Hannah Schmidt

Published

The LCBO store on Wellington Street in Guelph on Feb. 12, 2025. (Hannah Schmidt/CTV News)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.