ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Kitchener man among the 36 people charged in child sex exploitation bust

By Jennifer K. Baker

Published

Ontario Provincial Police say 36 men are facing a total of 128 charges in an ongoing child exploitation investigation.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.