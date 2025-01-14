ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Jerk chicken, skillet steak and banana bran muffins from Emily Richards

By Emily Richards - Cookbook author and home economist

Published

Healthy recipes to kick start the new year Emily Richards shows us some delicious recipes to start 2025 off right!




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.