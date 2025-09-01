Kitchener

Inmate missing from Kitchener women’s prison: Correctional Service Canada

By Hannah Schmidt

Published

Carolyn Burden is serving a five-year sentence for fraud over $5,000. She is described as 5'5", weighing 59 kilograms, with a fair complexion, blue eyes and brown hair. (X/@WRPSToday)


















