ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Illegal cannabis storefront reopens, $47K worth of cannabis seized: Brantford Police

By Heather Senoran

Published

Brantford Police said approximately $47,000 of illegal cannabis was seized after a search warrant was executed at an alleged illegal cannabis store. (Submitted/Brantford Police)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.