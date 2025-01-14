ADVERTISEMENT

Guelph

‘I blacked out. I’m sorry': Police body cam video shown at Guelph, Ont. man’s second-degree murder trial

By Jennifer K. Baker

Published

Testimony continued Tuesday at the second-degree murder trial of Jaspal Singh Sidhu, the man accused of fatally stabbing his father. Ashley Bacon reports.




















