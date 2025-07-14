ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Hot, humid and hazy conditions in Waterloo Region

By Jennifer K. Baker

Published

A hazy red sunrise was spotted in Roseville, Ont. by a CTV News Kitchener Weather Watcher. (Submitted: Ted Jacobs)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.