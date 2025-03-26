ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Here are some of the local candidates running in the federal election

By Krista Simpson

Updated

Published

A sign outside an Elections Canada voting station in Edmonton on March 25, 2025. (Nav Sangha/CTV News Edmonton)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.