Kitchener

Helping kids one squeeze at a time: Lemonade sales across Waterloo Region support camp dreams

By Sidra Jafri

Published

Fifty lemonade stands popped up across Waterloo Region Saturday, all pouring toward a common goal: sending children to summer camp.


















