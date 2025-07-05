ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Grand River Raceway goes to the dogs with annual Wiener Race

By Hannah Schmidt

Published

An annual tradition took place Friday at Grand River Raceway, bringing 30 Dachshunds to the race track to compete against each other.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.