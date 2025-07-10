ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Funnel cloud spotted over Mitchell, Ont. on Thursday

By Jennifer K. Baker

Published

A funnel cloud spotted near Mitchell, Ont. on July 10, 2025. (Courtesy: Michelle Murray/Facebook)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.