ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Four people arrested, more than 60 charges laid in Six Nations Police investigation

By Shelby Knox

Published

Six Nations Police released two images after more than 60 charges were laid as part of Project Neo, a drug trafficking investigation. (Courtesy: Six Nations Police)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.