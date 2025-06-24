ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Former church in Waterloo will not become an art hub

By Shelby Knox

Published

The interior of St. Columba Anglican Church in Waterloo, Ont., was photographed on June 18, 2025. (Alexandra Holyk/CTV News)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.