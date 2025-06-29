ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Firework thrown from truck in early morning Waterloo assault

By Hannah Schmidt

Published

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after a firework was thrown from a moving truck at a person sitting on a bench in Uptown Waterloo.


















