ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Family seeks answers in Kitchener man’s disappearance

By Jennifer K. Baker

Published

Eduard Kachan in an undated photo. (Source: WRPS)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.