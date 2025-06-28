ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Driver suffers minor injuries after crashing into Waterloo grocery store

By Hannah Schmidt

Published

Damage to a Food Basics in Waterloo after police say a vehicle crashed into the building late Saturday afternoon. (Sidra Jafri/CTV News)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.