ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Community event will honour baby found dead along Brantford trail 20 years ago

By Karis Mapp

Published

Police provided an undated photo of a memorial for Baby Parker. (Submitted/BPS)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.