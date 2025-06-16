ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

City of Kitchener moving forward with redevelopment plans to Rockway Centre for older adults

By Alexandra Holyk

Published

The Rockway Centre in Kitchener, Ont. is seen in this undated image.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.