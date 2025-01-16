ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Brantford Bulldogs new owners sign 40-year agreement

By Shelby Knox

Published

The Bulldogs have a new owner but the OHL team is staying in Brantford for the foreseeable future.




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.