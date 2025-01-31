ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Brant County’s first speed camera coming online in Paris, Ont.

By Shelby Knox

Published

A sign indicates a speed camera will soon be installed in this community safety zone. (File Image/CTV News)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.