ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Antisemitic comments written on mailboxes in Kitchener: WRPS

By Heather Senoran

Published

File photo of a Canada Post mailbox taken in Windsor. Ont. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.