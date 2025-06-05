ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Alexandra Pinto returns as CTV Kitchener’s new Community Weather Host

By Jennifer K. Baker

Published

CTV's Kitchener's Alexandra Pinto on the desk on June 14, 2024. (Spencer Turcotte/CTV News)


















