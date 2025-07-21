ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

13-year-old drowns at beach near St. Marys, Ont.

By Jennifer K. Baker

Published

The Wildwood Conservation Area, just east of St. Marys, Ont. is seen in this file photo. (Source: Wildwood Conservation Area / Facebook)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.