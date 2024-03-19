Health

    • Young Canadian workers feel isolated and lonely, study finds

    TELUS Health has released its Mental Health Index today, with reports that examine the mental health of employed people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Singapore, New Zealand and Australia.

    The report reveals that young Canadian workers under 40 are increasingly feeling isolated and lonely compared to their older colleagues.

    Forty-five per cent of workers say they do not have relationships with people they trust on the job, while younger workers say they're more likely to lack “trusted relationships.”

    The report says that lack of trusted relationships is a factor in loneliness, which can lead to lower mental health scores and poorer physical health.

    The TELUS Mental Health Index also found 33 per cent of workers in Canada have a high mental health risk, 45 per cent have a moderate mental health risk, and 22 per cent have a low mental health risk.

    The report also found more than one in seven participants rate their company's culture around mental health as negative.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2024.

