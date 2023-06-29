WHO's cancer research agency to say aspartame sweetener a possible carcinogen: Reuters sources
One of the world's most common artificial sweeteners is set to be declared a possible carcinogen next month by a leading global health body, according to two sources with knowledge of the process, pitting it against the food industry and regulators.
Aspartame, used in products from Coca-Cola diet sodas to Mars' Extra chewing gum and some Snapple drinks, will be listed in July as "possibly carcinogenic to humans" for the first time by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), the World Health Organization's (WHO) cancer research arm, the sources said.
The IARC ruling, finalized earlier this month after a meeting of the group's external experts, is intended to assess whether something is a potential hazard or not, based on all the published evidence.
It does not take into account how much of a product a person can safely consume. This advice for individuals comes from a separate WHO expert committee on food additives, known as JECFA (the Joint WHO and Food and Agriculture Organization's Expert Committee on Food Additives), alongside determinations from national regulators.
However, similar IARC rulings in the past for different substances have raised concerns among consumers about their use, led to lawsuits, and pressured manufacturers to recreate recipes and swap to alternatives. That has led to criticism that the IARC's assessments can be confusing to the public.
JECFA, the WHO committee on additives, is also reviewing aspartame use this year. Its meeting began at the end of June and it is due to announce its findings on the same day that the IARC makes public its decision – on July 14.
Since 1981, JECFA has said aspartame is safe to consume within accepted daily limits. For example, an adult weighing 60 kg (132 pounds) would have to drink between 12 and 36 cans of diet soda – depending on the amount of aspartame in the beverage – every day to be at risk. Its view has been widely shared by national regulators, including in the United States and Europe.
An IARC spokesperson said both the IARC and JECFA committees' findings were confidential until July, but added they were "complementary," with IARC's conclusion representing "the first fundamental step to understand carcinogenicity." The additives committee "conducts risk assessment, which determines the probability of a specific type of harm (e.g., cancer) to occur under certain conditions and levels of exposure."
However, industry and regulators fear that holding both processes at around the same time could be confusing, according to letters from U.S. and Japanese regulators seen by Reuters.
"We kindly ask both bodies to coordinate their efforts in reviewing aspartame to avoid any confusion or concerns among the public," Nozomi Tomita, an official from Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, wrote in a letter dated March 27 to WHO's deputy director general, Zsuzsanna Jakab.
The letter also called for the conclusions of both bodies to be released on the same day, as is now happening. The Japanese mission in Geneva, where the WHO is based, did not respond to a request for comment.
DEBATE
The IARC's rulings can have huge impact. In 2015, its committee concluded that glyphosate is "probably carcinogenic." Years later, even as other bodies like the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) contested this, companies were still feeling the effects of the decision. Germany’s Bayer in 2021 lost its third appeal against U.S. court verdicts that awarded damages to customers blaming their cancers on use of its glyphosate-based weedkillers.
The IARC's decisions have also faced criticism for sparking needless alarm over hard to avoid substances or situations. It has previously put working overnight and consuming red meat into its "probably cancer-causing" class, and using mobile phones as "possibly cancer-causing," similar to aspartame.
"IARC is not a food safety body and their review of aspartame is not scientifically comprehensive and is based heavily on widely discredited research," Frances Hunt-Wood, the secretary general of the International Sweeteners Association (ISA), said.
The body, whose members include Mars Wrigley, a Coca-Cola unit and Cargill, said it had "serious concerns with the IARC review, which may mislead consumers."
The International Council of Beverages Associations' executive director Kate Loatman said public health authorities should be "deeply concerned" by the "leaked opinion," and also warned it "could needlessly mislead consumers into consuming more sugar rather than choosing safe no-and low-sugar options."
Aspartame has been extensively studied for years. Last year, an observational study in France among 100,000 adults showed that people who consumed larger amounts of artificial sweeteners – including aspartame – had a slightly higher cancer risk.
It followed a study from the Ramazzini Institute in Italy in the early 2000s, which reported that some cancers in mice and rats were linked to aspartame.
However, the first study could not prove that aspartame caused the increased cancer risk, and questions have been raised about the methodology of the second study, including by EFSA, which assessed it.
Aspartame is authorized for use globally by regulators who have reviewed all the available evidence, and major food and beverage makers have for decades defended their use of the ingredient. The IARC said it had assessed 1,300 studies in its June review.
Recent recipe tweaks by soft drinks giant Pepsico demonstrate the struggle the industry has when it comes to balancing taste preferences with health concerns. Pepsico removed aspartame from sodas in 2015, bringing it back a year later, only to remove it again in 2020.
Listing aspartame as a possible carcinogen is intended to motivate more research, said the sources close to the IARC, which will help agencies, consumers and manufacturers draw firmer conclusions.
But it will also likely ignite debate once again over the IARC's role, as well as the safety of sweeteners more generally.
Last month, the WHO published guidelines advising consumers not to use non-sugar sweeteners for weight control. The guidelines caused a furore in the food industry, which argues they can be helpful for consumers wanting to reduce the amount of sugar in their diet.
(Reporting by Jennifer Rigby and Richa Naidu; editing by Michele Gershberg and Mark Potter)
MORE HEALTH NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Canada's cyberspy agency conducting more foreign operations, blocking billions of 'malicious actions' a day: report
In the last year, Canada's cyberspy agency blocked on average 6.3 billion 'malicious actions' a day against the federal government, and received ministerial authorization to conduct more active foreign cyber operations than ever before, a new report reveals.
Titan submersible investigation: TSB to review Canadian involvement in incident
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says it’s reviewing all the relevant documents and interviews it has gathered as part of its safety investigation into the Titan submersible and its Canadian-tagged support vessel Polar Prince.
France to deploy 40,000 police to quell violence that followed deadly police shooting
France's government vowed to restore order Thursday after two nights of urban violence triggered by the deadly police shooting of a 17-year-old, announcing it would deploy tens of thousands more officers and crack down on neighbourhoods where buildings and vehicles were torched.
LIVE | Italian researchers ready to reach the edge of space on Virgin Galactic ship
A team of Italian researchers expects to reach the edge of space Thursday morning, flying aboard Virgin Galactic's rocket-powered plane as the company prepares for monthly commercial flights.
'It's a big shock': Officials speak on UW stabbing attack that injured one professor, two students
Waterloo regional police said one person has been arrested and three people have been taken to hospital after a stabbing attack inside Hagey Hall at the University of Waterloo.
opinion | GOP presidential nominations: And then there were 14…
The U.S. Republican Party presidential nominating field has now swelled to 14 candidates, but no matter who comes out on top, it is Donald Trump that remains the headliner.
Refugee who first fled Afghanistan then Trump's America graduates U of T with goal to help others
Omer Malikyar set two goals for himself when he set foot in Canada — to get a proper education and to give back to the community he’s from. And the Afghan refugee is achieving those goals one after the other.
Expect a hot, smoky summer in much of America. Here's why you'd better get used to it
The only break much of America can hope for anytime soon from eye-watering dangerous smoke from fire-struck Canada is brief bouts of shirt-soaking sweltering heat and humidity from a southern heat wave that has already proven deadly, forecasters say.
Migrant smugglers gave children sleeping pills to keep quiet during border crossing: Italian police
Traffickers in a migrant smuggling cell busted in a cross-national investigation administered sleeping pills to children to prevent them from making noise as they were carried at night across the Croatian-Slovenian border, Italian police said Thursday.
Canada
-
Deadline for $70M unclaimed Ontario lottery ticket expires
The deadline to claim a $70 million lottery prize has now passed, and it remains to be seen if the holder of the winning ticket was found.
-
Titan submersible investigation: TSB to review Canadian involvement in incident
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says it’s reviewing all the relevant documents and interviews it has gathered as part of its safety investigation into the Titan submersible and its Canadian-tagged support vessel Polar Prince.
-
'It's a big shock': Officials speak on UW stabbing attack that injured one professor, two students
Waterloo regional police said one person has been arrested and three people have been taken to hospital after a stabbing attack inside Hagey Hall at the University of Waterloo.
-
Search suggests 88 potential graves at residential school in northern Alberta
University of Alberta researchers recently found evidence of 88 potential unmarked graves near the former St. Bruno's Indian Residential School in Joussard, Alta., about 335 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.
-
Refugee who first fled Afghanistan then Trump's America graduates U of T with goal to help others
Omer Malikyar set two goals for himself when he set foot in Canada — to get a proper education and to give back to the community he’s from. And the Afghan refugee is achieving those goals one after the other.
-
'Vision of Inuit': Nunavut's historic land-use plan submitted after 16 years
The federal and Nunavut governments, as well as a group representing Inuit in the territory, are reviewing a massive plan to formally guide where, how and when land and water can be used in Canada's easternmost territory.
World
-
France to deploy 40,000 police to quell violence that followed deadly police shooting
France's government vowed to restore order Thursday after two nights of urban violence triggered by the deadly police shooting of a 17-year-old, announcing it would deploy tens of thousands more officers and crack down on neighbourhoods where buildings and vehicles were torched.
-
After last weekend's abortive rebellion in Russia, the fate of some top generals is unknown
Russia's president has succeeded in exiling Wagner mercenary head Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led a brief mutiny last week, but the fate of several top generals is still unclear.
-
Greece's left-wing opposition leader, Alexis Tsipras, stepping down after crushing election defeat
Greece's firebrand opposition leader, Alexis Tsipras, announced his decision Thursday to step down as leader of the left-wing Syriza party, days after a crushing general election defeat.
-
France's highest administrative court says the soccer federation can ban headscarves in matches
France's highest administrative jurisdiction said Thursday the country's soccer federation is entitled to ban headscarves in matches.
-
Same-sex couples and LGBTQ+ rights activists in Nepal celebrate interim court ruling
LGBTQ+ rights activists and couples in Nepal on Thursday were celebrating an interim order issued by the country's Supreme Court enabling the registration of same-sex marriages for the first time.
-
Migrant smugglers gave children sleeping pills to keep quiet during border crossing: Italian police
Traffickers in a migrant smuggling cell busted in a cross-national investigation administered sleeping pills to children to prevent them from making noise as they were carried at night across the Croatian-Slovenian border, Italian police said Thursday.
Politics
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada's cyberspy agency conducting more foreign operations, blocking billions of 'malicious actions' a day: report
In the last year, Canada's cyberspy agency blocked on average 6.3 billion 'malicious actions' a day against the federal government, and received ministerial authorization to conduct more active foreign cyber operations than ever before, a new report reveals.
-
Trudeau says 'full buy-in' from opposition needed before launching new foreign interference probe
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government won't be announcing any next steps on probing foreign interference until the Liberals get 'full buy-in' from the opposition parties, to avoid the process devolving as it did under former special rapporteur David Johnston.
-
RoseAnne Archibald ousted as AFN national chief following investigation into her leadership
Members of the Assembly of First Nations have voted in favour to immediately oust RoseAnne Archibald as national chief following an investigation into her leadership.
Health
-
Older Americans can get RSV vaccine this fall after speaking with their doctor, CDC says
Americans 60 and older can get a new RSV vaccine but should discuss it with their doctor first, U.S. health officials recommended Thursday.
-
WHO's cancer research agency to say aspartame sweetener a possible carcinogen: Reuters sources
One of the world's most common artificial sweeteners is set to be declared a possible carcinogen next month by a leading global health body, according to two sources with knowledge of the process, pitting it against the food industry and regulators.
-
Toronto General Hospital using new alternative to open heart surgery for biopsies
Doctors at the University Health Network have started to use a minimally invasive technique, previously used on lung patients, to carry out biopsies on patients with a mass needing diagnosis in their hearts.
Sci-Tech
-
LIVE
LIVE | Italian researchers ready to reach the edge of space on Virgin Galactic ship
A team of Italian researchers expects to reach the edge of space Thursday morning, flying aboard Virgin Galactic's rocket-powered plane as the company prepares for monthly commercial flights.
-
Melinda Gates says more women must join the AI race to help prevent bias
As Silicon Valley and beyond is gripped by the fervor of artificial intelligence, Melinda French Gates is raising the alarm that more women must be involved in developing these tech tools.
-
Gender stereotype debunked: 79 per cent of women are hunters in foraging societies, new data shows
A new study reveals that 79 per cent of women in foraging societies around the world are hunting for animals, which opposes the common belief that men exclusively hunt while women gather.
Entertainment
-
Who wants to be a game show host? These days, you have to already be famous
When producers of "Wheel of Fortune" named Ryan Seacrest -- probably the most ubiquitous man on entertainment television -- as its next host this week, it surprised virtually no one.
-
Madonna postpones tour after spending several days in ICU
Singer Madonna’s tour is postponed after a "serious bacterial infection" lands her in the intensive care unit.
-
2024 Grammys will be held Feb. 4 in Los Angeles
The Grammy Awards are returning to Los Angeles on the first Sunday in February.
Business
-
North American trade pact on 3rd anniversary: Optimism is rising for U.S. and Mexican workers
To President Donald Trump, America's trade relationship with Mexico was intolerable. He seethed over the U.S. trade deficit and the shuttered factories in America's heartland. "No longer," he vowed six years ago, "are we going to allow other countries to break the rules, to steal our jobs and drain our wealth."
-
Number of Canadians using generative AI at work and school is growing, posing potential risks: survey
A recent survey conducted by KPMG reveals that Canadians are experiencing increased productivity using generative AI, but there are concerns that some users may be entering sensitive information into AI prompts.
-
Premier 'profoundly worried' as B.C. port union issues 72-hour strike notice
Federal ministers and B.C. Premier David Eby are urging the province's port workers and employers to find a way to avert job action after the workers' union issued a 72-hour strike notice and said its members were ready to walk out on Saturday.
Lifestyle
-
Can you claim a winning lottery ticket in Ontario anonymously?
A $70-million OLG Lotto Max ticket is about to expire. Is it possible that the winner is out there but doesn't want to be identified?
-
Space Disco Cowboy? Couples ditch traditional dress codes in favour of out-there themes
"Space Disco Cowboy." "Yacht Shabbat." "Burning Man Formal"? More couples are tossing tradition when it comes to what wedding guests should wear, to some befuddlement among invitees.
-
'I became my first patient': Burn survivor pioneers scar camouflage technique
Basma Hameed has launched a professional beauty brand after suffering third degree burns as a child.
Sports
-
France's highest administrative court says the soccer federation can ban headscarves in matches
France's highest administrative jurisdiction said Thursday the country's soccer federation is entitled to ban headscarves in matches.
-
Bedard will likely go first, who follows and where will they go at NHL draft?
The NHL Awards ceremony held inside Bridgestone Arena on Monday night served up a casual country, chummy comedic vibe.
-
Canada's Penny Oleksiak hopes to return before 2024 Paris Olympics
Penny Oleksiak still hopes to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Autos
-
Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds among new investors backing F1 team Alpine in US $218 million deal
After soccer, Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are setting their sights on Formula One. F1 team Alpine has secured a 200 million euro (US $218 million) investment from a group of investors that includes the actors.
-
Aston Martin strikes deal with California-based Lucid to help make EVs
British ultra-luxury sports car maker Aston Martin has signed a deal with Lucid Group, the California-based electric luxury car startup. Lucid will provide electric motors under the arrangement and battery systems for Aston Martin’s future electric vehicles.
-
Alberta's fuel tax relief extended to Dec. 31
Albertans will enjoy cheaper fuel costs for a little while longer, Premier Danielle Smith confirmed on Monday.