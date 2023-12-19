WHO classifies JN.1 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'

Health

    The World Health Organization on Tuesday classified the JN.1 coronavirus strain as a "variant of interest" but said it did not pose much threat to public health.

    "Based on the available evidence, the additional global public health risk posed by JN.1 is currently evaluated as low," WHO said.

    (Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

