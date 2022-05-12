What's behind the U.S. baby formula shortage?
Many parents are hunting for infant formula after a combination of short- and long-term problems hit most of the biggest U.S. brands.
Millions of babies in the U.S. rely on formula, which is the only source of nutrition recommended for infants who aren't exclusively breastfed.
Here's a look at what's behind the problem.
WHY IS THERE A SHORTAGE?
Ongoing supply disruptions have combined with a recent safety recall to squeeze supplies.
The problems began last year as the COVID-19 pandemic led to disruptions in labor, transportation and raw materials - economy-wide issues that didn't spare the formula industry. Inventory was further squeezed by parents stockpiling during COVID-19 lockdowns.
Then in February, Abbott Nutrition recalled several major brands of powdered formula and shut down its Sturgis, Michigan, factory when federal officials began investigating four babies who suffered bacterial infections after consuming formula from the facility.
Abbott is one of only a handful of companies that produce the vast majority of the U.S. formula supply, so their recall wiped out a large segment of the market.
WHAT IS IN BABY FORMULA?
Most formulas are made from protein from cow's milk that's been altered to be easier to digest and enhanced with extra nutrients babies need for growth and development. The Food and Drug Administration sets specific nutritional requirements, including minimum amounts of protein, fat, calcium and a number of vitamins. Formula makers achieve these levels by adding various sugars, oils and minerals.
The formulas are designed to mimic breast milk, though studies have repeatedly shown better health for babies who are breastfed.
WHY CAN'T ALL MOTHERS RELY ON BREAST MILK?
Health professionals recommend exclusively breastfeeding babies until they are 6 months old. But federal figures show that only 1 in 4 are relying solely on breast milk at that age.
Mothers face a number of challenges to long-term breastfeeding, including returning to work and finding the time and equipment needed to pump breast milk. About 60% of mothers stop breastfeeding sooner than they had planned, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
State and federal laws have been enacted to encourage breastfeeding by requiring break time and accommodations for mothers of infants.
Rates of breastfeeding have consistently been lower among Black babies than other groups. About three quarters of Black babies ever are breast fed, below the national average of 84%, according to the CDC.
WHAT SHOULD PARENTS DO IF THEY ARE HAVING TROUBLE FINDING FORMULA?
Talk with your pediatrician or call a local food bank to see if they can help locate some options. Experts also recommend checking with smaller stores and pharmacies, which may still have supplies when larger stores run out.
Most regular baby formulas contain the same basic ingredients and nutrients, so parents shouldn't hesitate to buy a different brand if they're having trouble finding their regular one.
Some infants require specialty formulas due to allergies, digestive problems and other medical conditions. Parents should talk to their doctor if they can't find those products, which manufacturers usually distribute through pharmacies and clinics.
Low-income families that qualify for WIC - a federal program similar to food stamps that serves mothers and children - can also contact their local agency.
Health officials also warn against buying formula via social media websites or outside of conventional retailers because they could be counterfeit.
WHY ARE PARENTS TOLD NOT TO USE MAKE-YOUR-OWN FORMULA RECIPES ONLINE?
Many do-it-yourself formula recipes are made from cow's milk and granular sugar that may be difficult for young babies to digest. They also lack the specific vitamins and proteins found in breastmilk and FDA-approved formulas that are needed for basic nutrition.
“Particularly for small babies, many of these formulas and mixtures that are found online don't contain even the most basic nutrient mixes that babies need to survive,” said Dr. Steven Abrams, a pediatricians at the University of Texas, Austin.
Abrams also stressed that parents should never dilute infant formula.
WHEN ARE SUPPLIES LIKELY TO IMPROVE?
Health regulators recently announced several steps designed to boost supply, including allowing faster importation of certain foreign brands.
The FDA is working with Abbott to try and fix the violations that triggered the shutdown of its Michigan plant, which produces Similac, EleCare and several other leading brands.
The Chicago-based company said this week that, pending FDA approval, it could restart manufacturing at its plant within two weeks. After that it would take another six to eight weeks before new products hit store shelves.
But even then, experts caution that many of the industrywide issues will continue to restrain supplies.
“This is going to be problem and it's not going away for at least a period of several months,” Abrams said.
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Settled debate or not? Canadian politicians weigh in on U.S. Supreme Court abortion rights leak
The stunning leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision on abortion rights seized political attention in Ottawa on Tuesday. In the House of Commons, MPs' persisting differing views were on display after a symbolic push to affirm abortion rights failed, and the Conservative caucus were told not to comment on the leak.
Where the six Conservative leadership candidates stand on key policy issues
Six candidates are officially on the ballot to become the Conservative Party's next leader. In holding rallies, appearing in media interviews, and preparing for the soon-approaching party debates, each contender has started to trickle out details of their platforms. Here's a snapshot of where the candidates stand on the economy, housing, climate, defence and social issues.
Liberals' deal with NDP will keep Trudeau minority in power for 3 more years
The federal Liberals and New Democrats have finalized an agreement that, if maintained, would keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power until June 2025, in exchange for progress on longstanding NDP priorities. Trudeau announced Tuesday morning that the confidence-and-supply agreement has been brokered, and is effective immediately.
Meet the six candidates on the ballot to be the next Conservative leader
Conservative Party members will be electing their new leader in September. Six candidates have secured their place on the ballot, after meeting all of the party's eligibility requirements. Here's a snapshot of who each candidate is, their political histories, and what kind of campaign they're running.
Oligarchs, politicos, and Putin: Meet the Russians Canada has sanctioned
From top politicians to influential oligarchs and media figures, Canada has slapped sanctions on numerous high-profile Russians, including President Vladimir Putin, as he continues his unjustified and deadly attack on Ukraine. CTVNews.ca has dug through the names to figure out who is who on Canada's growing sanctions list.
Opinion
OPINION | Don Martin: This is the candidate who stole the show in my view
In an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin weighs in on the Conservative leadership debate highlights and fumbles in Edmonton on Wednesday night.
OPINION | Don Martin: The thunder of overreaction as Rolling Blunder wheels toward Ottawa
As was the case with the Freedom Convoy, it’s the organizers of Rolling Thunder who are giving the event's modest purpose some ominous overtones, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion piece for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: In the heart of Liberal-owned Toronto, an unlikely Conservative rock star takes the stage
Conservative leadership frontrunner Pierre Poilievre is attracting big crowds to large halls in unlikely locations. And if his early romp lasts, he'll be impossible to beat, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: The personal antipathy between Charest and Poilievre is damaging the Conservatives beyond repair
The sorry state of the race to become Canada’s Official Opposition Leader, traditionally a launch pad to the prime minister’s title, is antagonistically personal to a level I’ve never seen before, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: Trudeau's emissions plan fits a pattern of inconsistency and delusion
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau runs a government that excels at being predictably inconsistent, transparently delusional, occasionally devious and excessively obsessed with the latest shiny object, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada to deploy CAF officers to join NATO headquarters in Latvia
Prime Minster Justin Trudeau announced on Thursday that Canada will send a Canadian Armed Forces general officer and six staff officers to NATO's Multinational Division North Headquarters, based in Adazi, Latvia.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh harassed following Ontario election campaign stop
A provincial election rally in Peterborough, Ont. ended with NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh receiving a barrage of insults and harassment as he made his exit.
Witness says plane that crashed with fugitives wanted for murder was overweight
A woman who knew the pilot of a fatal flight that killed two men wanted in separate murder plots says he told her he was heading for Toronto and was concerned about the plane's weight.
Putin says West is triggering a global economic crisis
President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the West had triggered a global economic crisis and a wave of ruinous inflation by imposing on Russia the most severe sanctions in recent history over the conflict in Ukraine.
Airport delays: Couple waited for hours at Pearson after returning from honeymoon
Many Canadians are reporting lengthy delays and wait times at airports across Canada as the travel industry rebounds following two years of pandemic restrictions.
Investigation into fossil heist leads to $20K fine from Parks Canada
The fossils were taken from Kootenay, Yoho, and Jasper national parks.
Astronomers capture 1st image of Milky Way's huge black hole
The world's first image of the chaotic supermassive black hole at the centre of our own Milky Way galaxy doesn't portray a voracious cosmic destroyer but what astronomers Thursday called a 'gentle giant' on a near-starvation diet.
OPINION | Don Martin: This is the candidate who stole the show in my view
In an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin weighs in on the Conservative leadership debate highlights and fumbles in Edmonton on Wednesday night.
Public apology issued by B.C. township ordered to pay $350,000 for selling man's property
A small township in B.C.'s North Okanagan issued a public apology Wednesday after being ordered to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars for selling a man's property without his knowledge.
Canada
-
These 10 gas-saving tips actually work and will save you money
Gas prices have smashed records in recent weeks as the world grapples with Russia's invasion of Ukraine and demand has soared as the economy reopens.
-
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh harassed following Ontario election campaign stop
A provincial election rally in Peterborough, Ont. ended with NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh receiving a barrage of insults and harassment as he made his exit.
-
Full power from N.L.'s Muskrat Falls hydro project at least a year away, says report
With a new report saying full power from Newfoundland and Labrador's Muskrat Falls hydro project is at least a year away, the head of the province's Crown energy corporation says there's a backup plan in place.
-
Airport delays: Couple waited for hours at Pearson after returning from honeymoon
Many Canadians are reporting lengthy delays and wait times at airports across Canada as the travel industry rebounds following two years of pandemic restrictions.
-
Flood regions in Manitoba could be hit with torrential downpours, thunderstorms on Thursday
Manitobans are in for another day of heavy rainfall on Thursday as the province continues to deal with flooding throughout much of southern Manitoba.
-
Investigation into fossil heist leads to $20K fine from Parks Canada
The fossils were taken from Kootenay, Yoho, and Jasper national parks.
World
-
Plane veers off runway in China and catches fire; 36 injured
A Chinese passenger jet veered off the runway during takeoff and caught fire on Thursday, sending black smoke billowing into the air and injuring more than 30 people.
-
Wickremesinghe chosen Sri Lanka PM in effort to quell crisis
Five-time former Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was reappointed on Thursday in an effort to bring stability to the island nation, engulfed in a political and economic crisis.
-
Parents swap, sell baby formula; Biden to talk to businesses
A baby formula shortage in the United States is driving parents to swap, sell and offer leftover supplies to each other, while President Joe Biden plans to speak with manufacturers and retailers Thursday about the plight facing families.
-
U.S. Navy chief defends plan to scrap troubled warships even though some are less than 3 years old
The chief of the U.S. Navy defended the service's plans to scrap nine relatively new warships in the coming fiscal year even as the service tries to keep up with China's growing fleet. Three of the littoral combat ships slated for decommissioning are less than three years old.
-
Beijing denies lockdown rumours as Shanghai hunts elusive COVID-19
Beijing denied it was heading for lockdown as panic buying gripped the capital on Thursday, while Shanghai combed the city for lingering COVID-19 cases in the hope of clearing the way to escape from weeks of painful restrictions.
-
Palestinians mourn slain Al Jazeera journalist, blame Israel
Thousands gathered to mourn a slain Al Jazeera journalist in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah on Thursday, as the head of the Palestinian Authority blamed Israel for her death and rejected Israeli calls for a joint investigation.
Politics
-
Canada to deploy CAF officers to join NATO headquarters in Latvia
Prime Minster Justin Trudeau announced on Thursday that Canada will send a Canadian Armed Forces general officer and six staff officers to NATO's Multinational Division North Headquarters, based in Adazi, Latvia.
-
Anti-abortion rally to assemble on Parliament Hill amid leaked U.S. court draft
An annual anti-abortion rally is set to converge on Parliament Hill today, a demonstration that typically attracts thousands. The March for Life protest comes as the re-emergence of the landmark Roe v. Wade case in the United States brings renewed attention to the issue on both sides of the border.
-
Poilievre's crypto policy questioned, and other notable moments from the English Conservative leadership debate
Conservative Party of Canada leadership hopefuls squared off in the first official party debate on Wednesday night in Edmonton, Alta. From policy conversations to some digs at each other, interrupted at times by a sad trombone buzzer cutting debaters off, here are some key moments from the English-language debate.
Health
-
Acute hepatitis: What symptoms should parents should look out for
As worldwide cases of liver disease among children go up, officials are now recommending that parents should look for these symptoms.
-
Louisiana governor slams bill that could jail women for abortion
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat with a history of opposing abortion rights, came out Wednesday emphatically against legislation that could subject women to prosecution and prison for getting abortions.
-
WHO: COVID-19 falling everywhere, except Americas and Africa
The number of new coronavirus cases reported worldwide has continued to fall except in the Americas and Africa, the World Health Organization said in its latest assessment of the pandemic.
Sci-Tech
-
Astronomers capture 1st image of Milky Way's huge black hole
The world's first image of the chaotic supermassive black hole at the centre of our own Milky Way galaxy doesn't portray a voracious cosmic destroyer but what astronomers Thursday called a 'gentle giant' on a near-starvation diet.
-
Scientists grow plants in lunar dirt, next stop moon
For the first time, scientists have grown plants in soil from the moon collected by NASA's Apollo astronauts.
-
China's Mars rover uncovers evidence of water at landing site
China's Zhurong rover has found evidence suggesting that water persisted on Mars for much longer than expected.
Entertainment
-
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted firearm wound, Ashley Judd reveals
In a 'Good Morning America' interview with Diane Sawyer, Ashley Judd says her family had agreed that she share the cause of death of her mother, Naomi, who died by suicide at age 76.
-
Halsey is 'allergic to literally everything' since giving birth and has been hospitalized multiple times
Halsey has revealed that they have received multiple diagnoses since giving birth last July.
-
Defence suggests complainant made up 'stories' to get 'revenge' on Hoggard
Defence lawyers suggested Wednesday that an Ottawa woman fabricated rape allegations about Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard as a 'form of revenge' after he physically injured her during consensual sex and hurt her feelings.
Business
-
BoC's Gravelle says 'perfect storm' fuelling inflation, but key differences from '70s
Inflation is at a multi-decade high, but the situation is different than the 1970s when high inflation was combined with high levels of joblessness and slow or recessionary economic growth, a senior Bank of Canada official said Thursday.
-
More than US$7 trillion has been wiped out from the stock market this year
The meltdown of 2022 has wiped out more than US$7 trillion in market value from the blue chip stocks in the S&P 500. The index is down more than 18 per cent since the end of December. The Dow is down 13 per cent as well.
-
Canada banks face 'greenwashing' claims as oil and gas firms obtain sustainable financing
In the past two years, Canadian banks have increased the amount of sustainability-linked financing (SLF) they extend to oil and gas clients. SLF refers to financing whose cost changes when certain environmental, social and governance (ESG) requirements are met at the company level but does not require the funds themselves to be used for climate-friendly purposes.
Lifestyle
-
Zeus, a Great Dane from Texas, is the world's tallest dog
A Great Dane has been crowned the world's tallest living dog by Guinness World Records.
-
Barbie unveils its first-ever doll with hearing aids
Barbie, the 63-year-old American doll manufacturer, is releasing a new set of dolls in June as part of its ongoing efforts towards diversity and inclusion.
-
'The Rock,' the largest white diamond ever auctioned, sells for US$21.9 million
The largest white diamond to ever come up for auction has been sold for 21,681,000 CHF (US$21.9 million) at Christie's in Geneva.
Sports
-
NHL closing in on seeing its first female coach
Kori Cheverie's ascension coupled with the growing number of women entering pro hockey management and developmental roles has rapidly sped the timetable on when -- not if -- there will be a woman working behind an NHL bench.
-
Leafs could win a playoff series for the first time in 18 years tonight
The Toronto Maple Leafs are on the brink of an accomplishment the team, and the city, have been waiting nearly 20 years for.
-
Calgary Flames down Dallas Stars 3-1 to take series lead
Andrew Mangiapane scored the game-winner in the third period for the Calgary Flames in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars to take a 3-2 lead in their NHL playoff series.
Autos
-
These 10 gas-saving tips actually work and will save you money
Gas prices have smashed records in recent weeks as the world grapples with Russia's invasion of Ukraine and demand has soared as the economy reopens.
-
Gas prices push record highs as demand surges, supply constrained
Drivers can expect more pain at the pumps this morning as gasoline prices push new records. Natural Resources Canada says the average price across the country for regular gasoline hit 197.4 cents per litre on Tuesday for an all-time high.
-
Hyundai recalls 215K Sonatas in U.S.; faulty hoses can leak fuel
Hyundai is recalling more than 215,000 midsize cars in the U.S. -- most for a second time -- because fuel hoses can leak in the engine compartment and cause fires.