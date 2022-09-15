U.S. warns monkeypox could mutate to resist antiviral drug
U.S. health officials are warning against overuse of the lone drug available to treat monkeypox, saying that even a small mutation in the virus could render the pills ineffective.
The Food and Drug Administration updated its guidance this week for Tpoxx, which has been prescribed to tens of thousands of patients afflicted with the virus.
In an online update, FDA officials cautioned that a single molecular change to monkeypox "could have a large affect the antiviral activity of Tpoxx." Since viruses are constantly evolving to overcome obstacles to infection, including drugs, regulators stressed that doctors should be "judicious" in prescribing the medication.
The call to scale back Tpoxx's use follows weeks of criticism from HIV advocates and other patient groups who have urged the Biden administration to make the antiviral drug more widely available. Tpoxx is approved for the related smallpox virus, and its use against monkeypox is considered experimental and tightly controlled by federal officials.
Doctors wishing to prescribe the drug must submit an application to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, documenting their patient's need and agreeing to track their results and any side-effects. Officials have shipped 37,000 courses of the drug to physicians.
Tpoxx works by targeting a single protein found on monkeypox, smallpox and similar viruses. The FDA said this week that multiple reports in laboratory, animal and human settings suggests multiple ways in which monkeypox could develop resistance to the therapy.
The update came as federal officials on Thursday expressed cautious optimism about the trajectory of the outbreak, noting that new cases have fallen about 50% since their peak in August.
During a White House briefing, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky attributed the decline to vaccinations, educational outreach and individuals reducing behaviours linked to spread. The vast majority of U.S. cases have been in men who have sex with men, though officials emphasize that the virus can infect anyone.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease official, noted that resistance is always a risk when using antiviral drugs.
"That's why we're uncomfortable when you only have a single drug," Fauci told reporters. He added that a recently launched study of Tpoxx supported by the National Institutes of Health will track signs of mutation that could lead to resistance. The study is expected to enrol more than 500 patients across 60 U.S. sites.
Last month, the Biden administration invoked rare emergency powers to stretch the nation's limited supply of monkeypox vaccines. And last week a separate declaration expedited the use of experimental tests for the virus.
But no changes were made to allow emergency use of Tpoxx, stoking complaints from groups representing gay and bisexual men.
The U.S. government's national stockpile contains has more than 1.7 million courses of Tpoxx, originally manufactured for use during a potential bioterrorism attack.
The FDA approved the medication in 2018 under its "animal rule," which allows approval based on animal data when human testing is unethical or unfeasible. Smallpox was declared eradicated in 1980 by the World Health Organization, ruling out the possibility for human studies.
Even though the drug was approved for smallpox, its effectiveness was measured in monkeys infected with monkeypox, considered a reasonable predictor of smallpox's effect on humans. Animals receiving Tpoxx survived at higher rates than those on a placebo. But FDA officials have cautioned that results in animals must be confirmed in human testing.
"Without human trials, we don't know if Tpoxx is beneficial for humans with monkeypox," FDA commissioner Dr. Robert Califf told Senate lawmakers at a hearing this week.
The CDC reported last week that 3.5% of patients tracked through its Tpoxx program reported side-effects, mainly headache and nausea.
The agency has only got back about 200 forms from physicians documenting patient's initial symptoms and results, accounting for less than 1% of the doses shipped since the start of the outbreak.
------
Stobbe reported from New York
------
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Who is involved in the security of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral?
London is seeing an unprecedented amount of security as thousands wait in line to pay their respect to Queen Elizabeth II and with many world leaders expected to attend the late monarch's funeral on Monday. CTVNews.ca spoke to experts about the security involved in planning for such a large and monumental event.
'This is not a TV drama': Sask. RCMP says finding answers in James Smith Cree Nation suspect's death will take time
The head of the Saskatchewan RCMP is asking for patience in the investigation into the death of Myles Sanderson.
What's open and closed across Canada on Sept. 19, the day of the Queen's funeral
A variety of federal, provincial and other services across the country will be unavailable Monday as workers pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II. CTVNews.ca has put together a list of closures.
WATCH LIVE | PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session
Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in what is set to be a two-day 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons is holding this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.
'You're on your own': Working parents scrambling after schools closed to honour Queen
Workers are scrambling to find last-minute child care across much of Canada after governments announced the sudden closure of schools to mourn Queen Elizabeth II.
GTA shooting rampage suspect believed to have been 'looking for a police officer'
The gunman in Monday afternoon’s shooting rampage spent more than two hours at a Mississauga Tim Hortons before murdering Const. Andrew Hong and investigators now say that they believe he was “looking for a police officer.”
Court upholds $5,750 fine for B.C. woman who refused COVID-19 test at border
The B.C. Supreme Court has rejected a woman's bid to overturn a $5,750 fine she received after refusing to undergo a COVID-19 test at the border.
Ottawa police officer accused of donating to 'Freedom Convoy' faces misconduct charge
An Ottawa police officer is facing a misconduct under the Police Services Act for allegedly donating money to the 'Freedom Convoy' during the protest in downtown Ottawa.
Palace reveals details of Queen's state funeral on Monday
Two minutes of silence will be observed Monday across the United Kingdom at the end of Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral at Westminster Abbey, giving British public across the nation a chance to pay their respects to the late monarch.
Canada
-
'This is not a TV drama': Sask. RCMP says finding answers in James Smith Cree Nation suspect's death will take time
The head of the Saskatchewan RCMP is asking for patience in the investigation into the death of Myles Sanderson.
-
What's open and closed across Canada on Sept. 19, the day of the Queen's funeral
A variety of federal, provincial and other services across the country will be unavailable Monday as workers pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II. CTVNews.ca has put together a list of closures.
-
Court upholds $5,750 fine for B.C. woman who refused COVID-19 test at border
The B.C. Supreme Court has rejected a woman's bid to overturn a $5,750 fine she received after refusing to undergo a COVID-19 test at the border.
-
'We need answers': Concerns grow as killer remains at large two weeks after breaching parole
There are still more questions than answers nearly two weeks after Patrice Mailloux breached his day parole in Quebec. The 67-year-old convicted killer remains unlawfully at large and a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for his arrest.
-
'You're on your own': Working parents scrambling after schools closed to honour Queen
Workers are scrambling to find last-minute child care across much of Canada after governments announced the sudden closure of schools to mourn Queen Elizabeth II.
-
Ottawa police officer accused of donating to 'Freedom Convoy' faces misconduct charge
An Ottawa police officer is facing a misconduct under the Police Services Act for allegedly donating money to the 'Freedom Convoy' during the protest in downtown Ottawa.
World
-
Woman arrested in S. Korea after bodies found in New Zealand
A woman was arrested in South Korea on Thursday on two murder charges from New Zealand, where the bodies of two long-dead children were found last month in abandoned suitcases, authorities said.
-
U.S. Capitol rioter who wore 'Camp Auschwitz' sweatshirt gets jail term
Robert Keith Packer, a Virginia man who stormed the U.S. Capitol while wearing an antisemitic "Camp Auschwitz" sweatshirt over a Nazi-themed shirt, was sentenced to 75 days in jail.
-
'You're blowing this': How Melania Trump criticized husband's handling of COVID-19
Former U.S. President Donald Trump's top general feared he would authorize a strike on Iran as his presidency ended. His intelligence chief wondered what Russia had on him. A billionaire friend convinced him to try buying Greenland.
-
Florida flies migrants to 'sanctuary' of Martha's Vineyard
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday flew two planes of immigrants to Martha's Vineyard, escalating a tactic by Republican governors to draw attention to what they consider to be the Biden administration's failed border policies.
-
G7 nations to take tougher line on trade with China
The Group of Seven major economies have agreed to take a tougher, more co-ordinated stance toward China when it comes to trade, Germany's economy minister said Thursday.
-
Next steps for Iowa teen sentenced for killing rapist
Donations are pouring in to help a 17-year-old sex trafficking victim who was ordered by a court to pay $150,000 to the family of a man she stabbed to death after he raped her.
Politics
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session
Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in what is set to be a two-day 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons is holding this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.
-
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon reflects on Queen's legacy and work ahead as King's representative
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon says she's spent the days since Queen Elizabeth II's death reflecting on the regent's legacy, but now as the King's representative in Canada, she's also preparing for 'difficult' conversations ahead. In a one-on-one interview, Simon spoke about reconciliation and the role she thinks Canada's new monarch will play.
-
Former MP Tony Clement named director of Conservative fundraising board: CP sources
Sources say Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has appointed former member of Parliament Tony Clement to serve on the board of the federal party's main fundraising arm.
Health
-
Overdose crisis: Families, communities 'continuing to suffer,' B.C.'s chief coroner says
Nearly 200 people died from toxic substances in July, the province's latest overdose data shows, marking a 31 per cent increase in deaths compared to the month before.
-
Manitoba strikes deal with drugstore chain to supply free menstrual products
The Manitoba government plans to make millions of menstrual products available for free at schools, women's shelters and resource centres across the province.
-
Average ER wait times in Ontario reach new yearly high in July
Average wait times for patients being admitted to an Ontario hospital from an emergency room have reached levels not seen in the last year.
Sci-Tech
-
Details of huge shift for second-most widely circulated cryptocurrency in the world
A huge shift is about to be underway for the second-most widely circulated cryptocurrency. Ethereum is set to change the way it validates its transactions that is expected to reduce energy consumption by 99.95 per cent.
-
iPhone 14 and 14 Pro to have SIM card tray in Canada, unlike U.S. models
Although Apple announced that the upcoming iPhone 14 and 14 Pro models in the U.S. will not have physical SIM card trays, the Canadian models will continue to support physical SIM cards.
-
Zoom hit by brief outage
Zoom was hit by a brief outage Thursday morning, potentially disrupting some of the many users who have come to rely on it for meetings during the pandemic.
Entertainment
-
Anne Heche memoir 'Call Me Anne' scheduled for January
In a memoir Anne Heche worked on over the past year, the actor shared candid thoughts on her relationship with Ellen DeGeneres in the late 1990s, when they were among Hollywood's first openly gay couples.
-
Kanye West says he's splitting with Gap after 2 years
Kanye West says he's breaking up with the Gap.
-
R. Kelly convicted on many counts, acquitted of trial fixing
A federal jury in Chicago convicted R. Kelly on Wednesday of producing child pornography and enticing girls for sex after a monthlong trial in his hometown, delivering another legal blow to the Grammy Award winning singer who was once one of the world's biggest R&B stars.
Business
-
The national average home price in Canada has dropped again
The Canadian Real Estate Association is cutting its forecast for home sales this year and lowering its expectations for price growth.
-
Canada's main stock market index down nearly 100 points, U.S. stock markets also lower
Canada's main stock index was down nearly 100 points in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the energy sector as the price of oil fell, while U.S. stock markets also retreated.
-
Air Canada to buy 30 electric planes from Heart Aerospace
Air Canada on Thursday said it would buy electric planes for the first time with the acquisition of 30 battery-powered regional aircraft from Heart Aerospace, as more airlines turn to new technologies to lower emissions and fuel costs.
Lifestyle
-
This is how much the average meal costs at Toronto's Michelin star restaurants
Just over a dozen restaurants in Toronto have now been awarded with Michelin stars, marking these institutions as the first in the country to join the prestigious ranking of global culinary destinations.
-
Best restaurants? Details unveiled of the first Toronto Michelin Guide
Toronto can now boast to being home to more than a dozen Michelin-star eateries, including a two-star sushi restaurant run by a celebrated chef previously recognized by the prestigious food guide.
-
Ancient evidence of a favourite breakfast food could help us better understand the present, researchers say
New research looking at ancient breakfast habits has found that humans living thousands of years ago enjoyed hot-cereal-like porridge.
Sports
-
Roger Federer says he is retiring from pro tennis at age 41
Roger Federer is retiring from professional tennis at age 41 after a series of knee operations, closing a career in which he won 20 Grand Slam titles, finished five seasons ranked No. 1 and helped create a golden era of men's tennis with rivals Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.
-
Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady are 'living separately,' source tells CNN
Superstar couple Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady, who wed in 2009, are going through a difficult period. and Tom Brady, who wed in 2009, are going through a difficult period.
-
U.S. mom ordered to apologize, pay restitution after telling daughter to hit sports opponent
A California mother must pay more than US$9,000 in restitution and apologize to a teenage basketball player she told her daughter to hit during a youth basketball game in 2021, a judge ruled Wednesday.
Autos
-
Ford's new Mustang sticks with pure gasoline
Ford unveiled an all-new version of the two-door Mustang coupe at an event in Detroit Wednesday night. It will be offered only with pure gasoline power, at least for now.
-
GM plans US$491M Indiana plant upgrade to help support electric vehicles
General Motors said Thursday it will spend US$491 million to expand and upgrade an Indiana metal stamping plant for production of steel and aluminum stamped parts for "future vehicles," including electric vehicles.
-
The Ferrari Purosangue is the company's first four-door car, just don't call it an SUV
Ferrari has unveiled the first four-door production vehicle the legendary Italian automaker has ever produced. But, with the company's sporting and racing history, Ferrari insists it isn't anything so gauche as a 'Sport Utility Vehicle.'