U.S. to relax COVID-19 testing rules for travellers from China
The Biden administration is preparing to relax COVID-19 testing restrictions for travelers from China as soon as Friday, according to two people familiar with the decision.
The people, who were not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the administration has decided to roll back the testing requirements as cases, hospitalizations and deaths are declining in China and the U.S. has gathered better information about the surge.
The restrictions were put in place on Dec. 28 and took effect on Jan. 5 amid a surge in infections in China after the nation sharply eased pandemic restrictions and as U.S. health officials expressed concerns that their Chinese counterparts were not being truthful to the world about the true number of infections and deaths.
At the time, U.S. officials also said the restriction was necessary to protect U.S. citizens and communities because there was a lack of transparency from the Chinese government about the size of the surge or the variants that were circulating within China.
As part of its response, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this year expanded genomic surveillance at several U.S. airports, collecting voluntary samples from passengers aboard hundreds of weekly flights from China, and the testing of wastewater aboard airplanes. The Traveler-based Genomic Surveillance Program will continue to monitor travelers from China and more than 30 other countries.
The rules imposed in January require travellers to the U.S. from China, Hong Kong and Macau to take a COVID-19 test no more than two days before travel and provide a negative test before boarding their flight. The testing applies to anyone 2 years and older, including U.S. citizens.
It also applied to people travelling from China via a third country and to people connecting through the U.S. as they go on to other destinations. Anyone testing positive more than 10 days before the flight can provide documentation showing they've recovered from COVID-19 instead of a negative test result.
It has been left to the airlines to confirm negative tests and documentation of recovery before passengers board.
China saw infections and deaths surge after it eased back from its "zero COVD" strategy in early December after rare public protests against a policy that confined millions of people to their homes and sparked protests and demands for President Xi Jinping to resign.
But as China eased its strict rules, infections and deaths surged, and parts of the country for weeks saw their hospitals overwhelmed by infected patients looking for help. Still, the Chinese government has been slow to release data on the number of deaths and infections.
The U.S. decision to lift restrictions comes at a moment when U.S.-China relations are strained. Biden ordered a Chinese spy balloon shot down last month after it traversed the continental United States. The Biden administration has also publicized U.S. intelligence findings that raise concern Beijing is weighing providing Russia weaponry for its ongoing war on Ukraine.
Earlier Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang warned that Beijing and Washington were headed for "conflict and confrontation" if the U.S. doesn't change course.
Qin's comments came a day after Xi in an unusually pointed speech said that "Western countries led by the United States have implemented all-round containment, encirclement and suppression of China."
White House officials sought to downplay the hot rhetoric from Beijing.
"There is no change to the United States' posture when it comes to this bilateral relationship," Kirby said. "The president believes those tensions obviously have to be recognized, but can be worked through.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. investigating close call involving Air Canada flight at Florida airport
U.S. officials are investigating a close call involving Air Canada and American Airlines flights at a Florida airport.
Lured into sex trafficking ring at 15, this survivor wants parents to look out for these signs
Michelle Furgiuele was just 15 years old when she was first lured into a sex trafficking ring. But after escaping her traffickers, she now works as a peer advocate supporting other survivors of human trafficking.
How a 10-year-old Canadian girl is fighting to eliminate grocery store produce stickers
At 10 years old, Maya Thiru is leading her own plastic pollution campaign alongside a Canadian environmental advocacy organization that ultimately aims to ban plastic stickers seen on fruits and vegetables in grocery stores.
'Harsh times reveal true friends': European Commission president addresses Canadian Parliament
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen rounded out her two-day visit to Canada with a speech to Parliament Tuesday night, highlighting the close relationship between Canada and Europe, and underscoring the importance of staying united with Ukraine against Russia.
World's first 3D-printed rocket can be built in just 60 days
The rocket scheduled to launch from Florida Wednesday looks a lot like others, but at its base is a subtle giveaway: "Printed in the U.S.A."
U.S. to relax COVID-19 testing rules for travellers from China
The Biden administration is preparing to relax COVID-19 testing restrictions for travellers from China as soon as Friday, according to two people familiar with the decision.
Elon Musk apologizes after mocking laid-off Twitter employee
If you're not told you are fired, are you really fired? At Twitter, probably. And then, sometimes, you get your job back -- if you want it.
Care given to woman who died after 7-hour ER wait was 'provided reasonably, appropriately': N.S. Health
Nova Scotia Health has filed a statement of defence with the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia in response to a lawsuit filed by the family of Allison Holthoff, who died after waiting hours for treatment at a hospital in Amherst, N.S., late last year.
Ja Morant sidelined as NBA investigates gun, strip club video
Ja Morant's skyrocketing basketball career is on hold following a series of off-court decisions by the young NBA star involving a gun in a strip club, actions which have temporarily derailed his meteoric rise.
Canada
-
MPs should push grocer CEOs to disclose margins on food, experts say
As members of Parliament gear up to grill the CEOs of Canada's largest grocery store chains, experts say elected officials should push for more transparency on why grocers are making so much money.
-
Police arrest 5th suspect linked to violent assault on Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri
York Regional Police say Akash Rana, 25, of Delta, B.C., was involved in the December 20, 2021, frying pan assault on Hajtamiri in her Richmond Hill underground parking garage.
-
Care given to woman who died after 7-hour ER wait was 'provided reasonably, appropriately': N.S. Health
Nova Scotia Health has filed a statement of defence with the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia in response to a lawsuit filed by the family of Allison Holthoff, who died after waiting hours for treatment at a hospital in Amherst, N.S., late last year.
-
'Suspicious' man who offered chocolates to boy was actually participating in Random Acts of Kindness Day: Ont. police
Police in Hanover, Ont. have ended their investigation into a man who tried to give a young person a box of chocolates after determining he was participating in Random Acts of Kindness Day.
-
Lured into sex trafficking ring at 15, this survivor wants parents to look out for these signs
Michelle Furgiuele was just 15 years old when she was first lured into a sex trafficking ring. But after escaping her traffickers, she now works as a peer advocate supporting other survivors of human trafficking.
-
Alberta introduces firearms act to counter federal legislation
The Alberta government introduced legislation Tuesday aimed at bulking up in its ongoing firearms feud with the federal government.
World
-
In Japan, women find rare parity in the prosecutors' office
The male-female ratio of Japanese prosecutors has reached 50-50, according to the Tokyo District Prosecutors Office.
-
McClellan becomes first Black woman for Virginia in Congress
Democrat Jennifer McClellan, holding the receipt for a poll tax her father once had to pay tucked into the pages of a family Bible, was sworn into the U.S. House on Tuesday, becoming the first Black woman to represent Virginia in Congress.
-
Texas inmate executed for killing wife and her daughter
A Texas inmate convicted of fatally stabbing his estranged wife and drowning her 6-year-old daughter in a bathtub nearly 14 years ago was executed on Tuesday.
-
Tucker Carlson amplifies Jan. 6 lies with GOP-provided video
Handed some 41,000 hours of Jan. 6 security footage, Fox News' Tucker Carlson has launched an impassioned new effort to explain away the deadly Capitol attack, linking the Republican Party ever more closely to pro-Trump conspiracy theories about the 2021 riot.
-
U.S. investigating close call involving Air Canada flight at Florida airport
U.S. officials are investigating a close call involving Air Canada and American Airlines flights at a Florida airport.
-
Argentina: Police arrest suspect in killing of 11-year-old
Police detained a man on suspicion of killing an 11-year-old boy and neighbors wrecked his home Monday amid anger over escalating drug violence in the Argentine city of Rosario, where a threat was directed at soccer superstar Lionel Messi last week.
Politics
-
'Harsh times reveal true friends': European Commission president addresses Canadian Parliament
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen rounded out her two-day visit to Canada with a speech to Parliament Tuesday night, highlighting the close relationship between Canada and Europe, and underscoring the importance of staying united with Ukraine against Russia.
-
Alberta introduces firearms act to counter federal legislation
The Alberta government introduced legislation Tuesday aimed at bulking up in its ongoing firearms feud with the federal government.
-
Defence chief wanted CF-18s to destroy object over Yukon, but fighters were delayed
Canada's top military officer says it would have been 'preferable' for a Canadian fighter jet to shoot down a suspected balloon over Yukon last month -- but they were delayed by freezing rain.
Health
-
B.C.'s toxic drug death rate double what it was when health emergency declared in 2016
The overdose death toll has surpassed 200 for another month in British Columbia. The BC Coroners Service says 211 people died in January, bringing the number of deaths to at least 11,195 since 2016.
-
Previous COVID infection linked to lower brain oxygen levels, cognitive problems: study
In a new Canadian study, researchers found that not only did participants who previously had COVID-19 perform worse on two specific cognitive tasks, but brain imaging showed that during these tasks, there was a lack of oxygen reaching the sections of the brain that would normally be fully engaged.
-
Lack of respect and communication in Ontario's health-care system highlighted by patient ombudsman report
Ontario’s patient ombudsman is warning that a strained health-care system has contributed to the more than 3,000 complaints his office has received last year.
Sci-Tech
-
World's first 3D-printed rocket can be built in just 60 days
The rocket scheduled to launch from Florida Wednesday looks a lot like others, but at its base is a subtle giveaway: "Printed in the U.S.A."
-
Elon Musk apologizes after mocking laid-off Twitter employee
If you're not told you are fired, are you really fired? At Twitter, probably. And then, sometimes, you get your job back -- if you want it.
-
Latest astronaut from UAE getting used to space
The second astronaut from the United Arab Emirates is still adjusting to life off the planet, after rocketing to the International Space Station last week.
Entertainment
-
Prosecutor calls XXXTentacion's alleged killers 'predators'
A Florida prosecutor told jurors during closing arguments Tuesday that three men on trial for the 2018 slaying of rapper XXXTentacion were 'predators' who waited outside a motorcycle shop to rob and shoot the rising star, escaping with US$50,000.
-
Idris Elba returns as Luther in grisly Netflix film
For anyone holding on to some latent hope that Idris Elba will be the next James Bond, I have some bad news: 'Luther: The Fallen Sun' puts (another) nail in that very firmly sealed coffin.
-
Hugh Jackman shares his 'bulking' diet to become Wolverine in 'Deadpool 3'
Hugh Jackman posted on his verified Instagram account photos of the meals he is eating to get ready to reprise his role as Wolverine, this time in "Deadpool 3," opposite Ryan Reynolds.
Business
-
Cryptoverse: Hooked on growth, bitcoin investors turn to smart tokens
For investors living on the digital edge, bitcoin is starting to look a little old-fashioned.
-
Brazilian police bust 'Wolf of Wall Street' crime ring in Lisbon
Brazilian police and the Portuguese branch of Interpol have dismantled a criminal network operating a sham company in Lisbon that defrauded thousands of Brazilians in a scheme inspired by the film 'The Wolf of Wall Street.'
-
U.S. economy sending mixed signals: Here's what it all means
The U.S. economy's vital signs are sending mixed signals at a perplexing time of high interest rates, still-punishing inflation and surprisingly strong economic gains.
Lifestyle
-
Young Canadians keep up pandemic-inspired DIY projects to save money
Cassie Tatone borrowed a sewing machine from her mother-in-law in the spring of 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic robbed her of her job and shut down most businesses and activities.
-
Hershey debuts plant-based Reese's Cups, chocolate bars
The Hershey Co. says that Reese's Plant Based Peanut Butter Cups will be its first vegan chocolates sold nationally in the U.S. A second plant-based offering, Hershey's Plant Based Extra Creamy with Almonds and Sea Salt, will follow in April.
-
Toblerone can no longer claim to be Swiss-made
Toblerone bars, sold in over 100 countries, can no longer be called Swiss chocolate because the brand's U.S. owner is moving some production out of Switzerland.
Sports
-
Ja Morant sidelined as NBA investigates gun, strip club video
Ja Morant's skyrocketing basketball career is on hold following a series of off-court decisions by the young NBA star involving a gun in a strip club, actions which have temporarily derailed his meteoric rise.
-
Canada Soccer sponsor offers financial support to resolve dispute with women's team
GE Appliances says it is offering sponsorship money in hopes of helping resolve the labour impasse between Canada Soccer and the women's national team.
-
3,500-kilometre Labrador snowmobile race cancelled after team goes into open water
A snowmobile race in Labrador that bills itself as the longest and toughest in the world was cancelled mid-course Tuesday because of rain and broken sea ice brought on by unseasonably warm temperatures.
Autos
-
Drivers strike over plan to remove aging Philippine jeepneys
Philippine transport groups launched a nationwide strike Monday to protest a government program drivers fear would phase out traditional jeepneys, which have become a cultural icon, and other aging public transport vehicles.
-
Verstappen wins again, Alonso reminds everyone of his talent
Max Verstappen cruised to the win Sunday as he opened his defence of his back-to-back world championships. His dominance put all the focus on the rest of the field and it was Fernando Alonso who stole the show with his first podium in 26 races -- a performance that came 13 years after he won in Bahrain with Ferrari.
-
Ford to raise production as U.S. auto sales start to recover
Ford will increase production of six models this year, half of them electric, as the company and the auto industry start to rebound from sluggish U.S. sales in 2022.