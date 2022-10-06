U.S. to begin screening travellers coming from Uganda for Ebola

Doctors walk inside the Ebola isolation section of Mubende Regional Referral Hospital, in Mubende, Uganda, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Hajarah Nalwadda) Doctors walk inside the Ebola isolation section of Mubende Regional Referral Hospital, in Mubende, Uganda, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Hajarah Nalwadda)

MORE HEALTH NEWS

COVID-19 COVERAGE

Coronavirus in Canada

Track COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and wastewater numbers across Canada

Coronavirus in Canada COVID-19 cases charted across Canada

How U.S. states are doing

How do Canadian provinces and territories compare to American states?

How U.S. States are doing

Canada and other nations

Curious how different countries are faring? Chart and compare the curves using our interactive graphs

The COVID-19 Brief

Sign up to receive the most important updates in your inbox two times a week

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP) This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP)

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Which sponsors have pulled support for Hockey Canada?

Pressure appears to be mounting on Hockey Canada from both top corporate sponsors and political leaders, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suggesting that if the national hockey governing body continues to resist calls for change, the organization could be replaced. Several corporate sponsors have confirmed pulling their support. Here's what they have said about their decisions.

Former cop attacks Thai day care centre, kills at least 36

A former police officer facing a drug charge burst into a day care centre Thursday in Thailand, killing dozens of preschoolers and teachers and then shooting more people as he fled. At least 36 people were slain in the deadliest rampage in the nation's history.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle drama 'coming at a cost' to the Royal Family: expert

In his first speech as sovereign, King Charles III voiced his 'love for Harry and Meghan,' signalling that tensions between the Royal Family, and Duke and Duchess of Sussex may be starting to cool. Reducing the rancour between these members of the Royal Family will be key to paving a path forward for the monarchy, says royal commentator Richard Berthelsen.

Canada

World

  • Iran protests persist, becoming threat for Tehran

    Protests in Iran over the death of a 22-year-old woman detained by the country's morality police have stretched into a third week, even after authorities disrupted the internet, deployed riot troops and attacked perceived enemies abroad.

    Iranian nationals living in Ecuador protest against the death of Mahsa Amini, in Quito, on Oct. 5, 2022. (Dolores Ochoa / AP)

  • Europe holds 44-leader summit, leaves Russia in the cold

    The leaders of 44 European countries stretching from Iceland all the way to Turkey met Thursday in what many said was a united stand against Russia's war on Ukraine, as an energy crisis and high inflation fuelled by the conflict wreak havoc on their economies.

    At a meeting of the European Political Community at Prague Castle in Prague, Czech Republic, on Oct 6, 2022. (Darko Bandic / AP)

  • Former cop attacks Thai day care centre, kills at least 36

    A former police officer facing a drug charge burst into a day care centre Thursday in Thailand, killing dozens of preschoolers and teachers and then shooting more people as he fled. At least 36 people were slain in the deadliest rampage in the nation's history.

  • Family of victim in 'Serial' case asks court to halt case

    The family of the victim in the murder case chronicled in the first season of the 'Serial' podcast has asked Maryland's intermediate appellate court to halt Adnan Syed's court case pending the family's appeal of a judge's overturning of Syed's murder conviction.

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social