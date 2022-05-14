U.S. baby formula shortage fuelling spike in milk bank interest
The U.S. baby formula shortage has sparked a surge of interest at milk banks around the U.S. with some mothers offering to donate breast milk and desperate parents calling to see if it's a solution to keep their babies fed.
It's a pathway that won't work for every formula-fed baby, especially those with special dietary needs, and it comes with challenges because the country's dozens of non-profit milk banks prioritize feeding medically fragile infants. The organizations collect milk from mothers and process it, including through pasteurization, then work with hospitals to distribute it.
The shortage stemmed from a safety recall and supply disruptions and has captured national attention with panicked parents looking to swap and buy formula online and President Joe Biden urging manufacturers to increase production and discussing with retailers how they could restock shelves to meet regional disparities. Biden's administration also said Friday that formula maker Abbott Laboratories committed to give rebates through August for a food stamp-like program that helps women, infants and children called WIC.
At the Mothers' Milk Bank Northeast, based in Newton, Massachusetts, interest in donating and receiving milk because of the shortage has spiked. Typically, the milk bank gets about 30-50 calls a month from people looking to donate. On Thursday alone, 35 calls came in from potential donors, said Deborah Youngblood, the bank's executive director.
"It's interesting the first sort of response that we got was from potential donors -- so people responding to the formula shortage with sort of an amazing, compassionate response of `how can I be part of the solution?"' she said.
Youngblood was talking about people like Kayla Gillespie, a 38-year-old mother of three from Hays, Kansas. Gillespie first donated to the Mothers' Milk Bank in Denver six years ago, giving 18 gallons (68 litres) after the birth of her first child, and wasn't planning to do it again.
"I thought 18 gallons was sufficient for one person," she said. "If I hadn't heard of the shortage, I wouldn't be going through the process again, just because I have three kids and it's a little chaotic around here."
She has pledged at least 150 ounces of her milk, but said she expects to give much more than that.
"I'm very blessed with being able to produce milk, so I just felt I needed to do something," she said.
She said in the past she has shipped her frozen milk in special containers to Denver, but this time, her local hospital is taking the donations and she can just drop them off.
It's not only donors, though. Parents desperately seeking nutrition for their babies are pursuing milk banks as well.
At the Massachusetts milk bank, about 30 people called looking for milk because they couldn't find their baby's usual formula, Youngblood said. That's up from nearly no calls at all, since the milk bank typically serves hospitals.
The Human Milk Banking Association of North America, an accrediting organization for nonprofit milk banks, is seeing a "major increase" in demand, according to Lindsay Groff, the group's executive director. She estimates inquiries from parents seeking to fill the formula gap are up 20% in recent days.
Groff called the shortage a "crisis" and said it's not as simple as parents just supplementing with donated human milk, because the vast majority of those supplies are earmarked for babies with medical conditions.
"If people can donate, now would be the time, because when we have more of an inventory we can look beyond the medically fragile," she said.
Parents are also turning to online breastmilk-swapping forums to meet their babies' needs.
Amanda Kastelein, a mother of three from Middlebury, Connecticut, has been supplementing the special formula she needs for 10-month-old Emerson with breast milk from a mom she found on a peer-to-peer Facebook page called Human Milk 4 Human Babies.
Kastelein stopped breastfeeding after getting recurring infections, but tried to begin re-lactating in March after the formula recall, with little success.
"Emerson is allergic to most of the formulas, so it's been difficult to find something he's not allergic to," she said.
In stepped Hannah Breton of Naugatuck, Connecticut, who had been producing more milk than her 2 1/2-month-old son needs. She's been giving Kastelein about 60 ounces of milk every two weeks. That's enough to supplement her formula supply and keep Emerson fed.
"She asked a bunch of questions -- what medications I'm taking, if any, that kind of thing," Breton said. "So we decided, `OK, that's perfect.' So, she comes by every couple weeks and picks up the milk I've been saving for her."
"I do feel helpful," she added. "It's exciting and rewarding that I can give to a mom that can't find what she's looking for, and if her son can't take formula, I mean, it's scary.
Rebecca Heinrich, director of the Mothers' Milk Bank in Colorado, advises those looking for milk that searching for donors on their own can carry risks.
"We want to make sure that these moms are being as safe as they can and meeting the needs of their infant, so consulting with their health-care provider on how to meet those needs is the best way to go," she said.
The shortage creates difficulties particularly for lower-income families after the recall by formula maker Abbott, stemming from contamination concerns. The recall depleted many brands covered by WIC, a federal program like food stamps serving women, infants and children, though it now permits brand substitutes.
On Friday, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack sent a letter to the head of Abbott Laboratories expressing what he called his "grave concern regarding the accessibility of safe infant formula," noting Abbott holds infant formula contracts in the federal WIC program. Vilsack asked that Abbott continue a program that provides rebates for alternative products including formula for competitive brands, which it had been doing on a month-to-month basis. The White House said Friday Abbott committed to the rebates through the end of August.
The Biden administration said it's working with states to make it easier for WIC recipients to buy different sizes of formula that their benefits might not currently cover.
Abbott has said that pending Food and Drug Administration approval, it could restart a manufacturing site "within two weeks."
The company would begin by producing EleCare, Alimentum and metabolic formulas and then start production of Similac and other formulas. Once production begins, it would take six to eight weeks for the formula to be available on shelves.
On Tuesday, the FDA said it was working with U.S. manufacturers to increase their output and streamline paperwork to allow more imports.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Settled debate or not? Canadian politicians weigh in on U.S. Supreme Court abortion rights leak
The stunning leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision on abortion rights seized political attention in Ottawa on Tuesday. In the House of Commons, MPs' persisting differing views were on display after a symbolic push to affirm abortion rights failed, and the Conservative caucus were told not to comment on the leak.
Where the six Conservative leadership candidates stand on key policy issues
Six candidates are officially on the ballot to become the Conservative Party's next leader. In holding rallies, appearing in media interviews, and preparing for the soon-approaching party debates, each contender has started to trickle out details of their platforms. Here's a snapshot of where the candidates stand on the economy, housing, climate, defence and social issues.
Liberals' deal with NDP will keep Trudeau minority in power for 3 more years
The federal Liberals and New Democrats have finalized an agreement that, if maintained, would keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power until June 2025, in exchange for progress on longstanding NDP priorities. Trudeau announced Tuesday morning that the confidence-and-supply agreement has been brokered, and is effective immediately.
Meet the six candidates on the ballot to be the next Conservative leader
Conservative Party members will be electing their new leader in September. Six candidates have secured their place on the ballot, after meeting all of the party's eligibility requirements. Here's a snapshot of who each candidate is, their political histories, and what kind of campaign they're running.
Oligarchs, politicos, and Putin: Meet the Russians Canada has sanctioned
From top politicians to influential oligarchs and media figures, Canada has slapped sanctions on numerous high-profile Russians, including President Vladimir Putin, as he continues his unjustified and deadly attack on Ukraine. CTVNews.ca has dug through the names to figure out who is who on Canada's growing sanctions list.
Opinion
OPINION | Don Martin: This is the candidate who stole the show in my view
In an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin weighs in on the Conservative leadership debate highlights and fumbles in Edmonton on Wednesday night.
OPINION | Don Martin: The thunder of overreaction as Rolling Blunder wheels toward Ottawa
As was the case with the Freedom Convoy, it’s the organizers of Rolling Thunder who are giving the event's modest purpose some ominous overtones, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion piece for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: In the heart of Liberal-owned Toronto, an unlikely Conservative rock star takes the stage
Conservative leadership frontrunner Pierre Poilievre is attracting big crowds to large halls in unlikely locations. And if his early romp lasts, he'll be impossible to beat, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: The personal antipathy between Charest and Poilievre is damaging the Conservatives beyond repair
The sorry state of the race to become Canada’s Official Opposition Leader, traditionally a launch pad to the prime minister’s title, is antagonistically personal to a level I’ve never seen before, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: Trudeau's emissions plan fits a pattern of inconsistency and delusion
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau runs a government that excels at being predictably inconsistent, transparently delusional, occasionally devious and excessively obsessed with the latest shiny object, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
From Poilievre's banking pledges to absent climate talk, former PM Campbell questions direction of Conservative Party
Amid discussions about the battle for the soul of the Conservative Party, former Prime Minister Kim Campbell says without leadership on policies such as climate change, the party's identity will remain in question.
Ukraine: Russians withdraw from city of Kharkiv, batter east
Russian troops are withdrawing from around Ukraine's second-largest city after bombarding it for weeks, the Ukrainian military said Saturday, as Kyiv and Moscow's forces engaged in a grinding battle for the country's eastern industrial heartland. Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said Ukraine was 'entering a new - long-term - phase of the war.'
Joly says Canada ready to help export Ukraine's grain as 'millions' could face famine
The Group of Seven leading economies warned Saturday that the war in Ukraine is stoking a global food and energy crisis that threatens poor countries, and urgent measures are needed to unblock stores of grain that Russia is preventing from leaving Ukraine.
Israel police to investigate conduct at journalist's funeral
Israeli police decided on Saturday to investigate the conduct of their officers who attacked the funeral of a slain Al Jazeera journalist, causing mourners to briefly drop the casket during the ceremony in Jerusalem.
India bans exports of wheat, citing threat to food security
India has banned exports of wheat effective immediately, citing a risk to its food security, partly due to the war in Ukraine.
City of Kenora issues evacuation order to some residents due to overland flooding
The City of Kenora is asking some residents to vacate their homes immediately due to overland flooding in the city.
Canada faces floods, record-breaking heat, snow and wildfires on Friday the 13th
Friday the 13th was a weird weather day for Canada, with provinces experiencing everything from a record-breaking heatwave to spring snow, flooding and wildfires.
U.S. baby formula shortage fuelling spike in milk bank interest
The U.S. baby formula shortage has sparked a surge of interest at milk banks around the U.S. with some mothers offering to donate breast milk and desperate parents calling to see if it's a solution to keep their babies fed.
Skittles maker says thin metal strands possibly embedded in candy or loose in bag
Mars Wrigley Canada has announced a voluntary recall of specific varieties of SKITTLES Gummies, STARBURST Gummies and LIFE SAVERS Gummies after customers reported finding very thin metal strands embedded in the candy or loose in the bag.
Canada
-
Canada faces floods, record-breaking heat, snow and wildfires on Friday the 13th
Friday the 13th was a weird weather day for Canada, with provinces experiencing everything from a record-breaking heatwave to spring snow, flooding and wildfires.
-
City of Kenora issues evacuation order to some residents due to overland flooding
The City of Kenora is asking some residents to vacate their homes immediately due to overland flooding in the city.
-
Pope's planned tour of Canada draws mixed reactions from Indigenous leaders
Indigenous leaders are offering mixed reactions to a planned visit this summer by Pope Francis, with some welcoming the pontiff's trip to Canada while others are disappointed he won't travel to certain parts of the country.
-
Ontario retiree buys 'cheapest home in the GTA'. This is what she got
A retiree in Ontario has just purchased what is being called the 'cheapest home in the GTA'—a caboose located on a commercially zoned parking lot near Milton.
-
Canada demanded birth certificate of Ukrainian baby born in bomb shelter: family
A Ukrainian family says the agony of the war in Ukraine was made worse by what they call 'impossible' requests from Immigration, Refugee and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), including a demand for their daughter's birth certificate just days after she was born in the bomb shelter of a maternity hospital in the ravaged city of Chernihiv.
-
Canadians forced to cancel, reschedule travel as passport delays continue
Many Canadians have told CTVNews.ca that they have had to cancel or reschedule their travel plans due to lengthy delays and wait times at passport offices as the federal government works to process almost a million more applications over the past year.
World
-
Ukraine: Russians withdraw from city of Kharkiv, batter east
Russian troops are withdrawing from around Ukraine's second-largest city after bombarding it for weeks, the Ukrainian military said Saturday, as Kyiv and Moscow's forces engaged in a grinding battle for the country's eastern industrial heartland. Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said Ukraine was 'entering a new - long-term - phase of the war.'
-
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan becomes UAE's president
Rulers in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday unanimously appointed Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the autocratic nation's president, signalling both unity and stability in this key energy-rich country that hosts Western militaries.
-
UN condemns killing of Palestinian-American journalist
The UN Security Council on Friday night strongly condemned the killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh and called for 'an immediate, thorough, transparent, and fair and impartial investigation.'
-
Putin warns Finland NATO membership would harm relations
Russian President Vladimir Putin warned his Finnish counterpart Saturday relations between the two neighbours could be 'negatively affected' if Finland follows through with plans to apply for NATO membership.
-
Police arrest 2 after building fire kills 27 in New Delhi
Police arrested two owners of a company that manufactures and sells security cameras after a massive fire reportedly started in their office in a four-story commercial building in the Indian capital, killing 27 people and injuring 12 others, police and fire officials said Saturday.
-
Joly says Canada ready to help export Ukraine's grain as 'millions' could face famine
The Group of Seven leading economies warned Saturday that the war in Ukraine is stoking a global food and energy crisis that threatens poor countries, and urgent measures are needed to unblock stores of grain that Russia is preventing from leaving Ukraine.
Politics
-
From Poilievre's banking pledges to absent climate talk, former PM Campbell questions direction of Conservative Party
Amid discussions about the battle for the soul of the Conservative Party, former Prime Minister Kim Campbell says without leadership on policies such as climate change, the party's identity will remain in question.
-
Law barring use of extreme intoxication as criminal defence unconstitutional: SCC
Canada's highest court has ruled that the law barring the use of automatism, or a state of extreme intoxication, as a defence for some crimes is unconstitutional and called on Parliament to consider new legislation.
-
Google warns online news bill could make it subsidize biased news outlets
Google is warning that the federal government's online news bill could force it to subsidize non-authoritative or biased news sources, such as the Russian state-sponsored news agency Sputnik.
Health
-
U.S. baby formula shortage fuelling spike in milk bank interest
The U.S. baby formula shortage has sparked a surge of interest at milk banks around the U.S. with some mothers offering to donate breast milk and desperate parents calling to see if it's a solution to keep their babies fed.
-
Canada seeing some baby formula shortages, but store brands, interim policy on other imports helping
A major infant formula recall by the U.S. manufacturer of Similac has exacerbated ongoing pandemic-related supply issues for some Canadian retailers, according to the Retail Council of Canada, while other stores have generally been able to keep shelves stocked, with any shortages mostly temporary.
-
Tips for Canadian parents who may be facing a baby formula shortage
A serious infant formula shortage in the United States caused by a major recall has left American parents going to great lengths to ensure they have enough supply for their babies, leaving some wondering if the same could happen in Canada.
Sci-Tech
-
Fossils of a dinosaur that inspired 'Jurassic Park' sold for over US$12 million
His name is Hector, he's over 100 million years old, and his fossils sold for more than US$12 million in auction at Christie's. Hector is the most complete skeleton of Deinonychus antirrhopus ever found, according to Christie's.
-
As Musk buyout looms, Twitter searches for its soul
A toxic cesspool. A lifeline. A finger on the world's pulse. Twitter is all these things and more to its over 217 million users around the world -- politicians, journalists, activists, celebrities, weirdos and normies, cat and dog lovers and just about anyone else with an internet connection.
-
SpaceX launches Starlink satellites from California
A SpaceX rocket carried 53 satellites for the Starlink internet constellation into orbit Friday after blasting off from California.
Entertainment
-
Kendrick Lamar raps about trans relatives in a new song sparking both praise and criticism
In the song 'Auntie Diaries,' off Kendrick Lamar's new record 'Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers,' Lamar raps about his uncle and cousin -- depicted as two important, beloved figures in his life -- who are both trans.
-
Fred Ward, 'The Right Stuff' and 'Short Cuts' actor, dead at 79
Fred Ward, a veteran character actor in film and television, has died, according to his publicist Ron Hofmann.
-
Kelly Osbourne is pregnant with her first child
Reality TV star Kelly Osbourne has announced that she is pregnant with her first child.
Business
-
As Musk buyout looms, Twitter searches for its soul
A toxic cesspool. A lifeline. A finger on the world's pulse. Twitter is all these things and more to its over 217 million users around the world -- politicians, journalists, activists, celebrities, weirdos and normies, cat and dog lovers and just about anyone else with an internet connection.
-
India bans exports of wheat, citing threat to food security
India has banned exports of wheat effective immediately, citing a risk to its food security, partly due to the war in Ukraine.
-
Record gas prices expected in parts of Ontario this weekend
Many parts of Ontario are expected to see gas prices over $2 per litre for the first time ever this weekend as prices continue to surge across the country.
Lifestyle
-
A nonspeaking valedictorian with autism shares her voice in commencement address
Rollins College valedictorian Elizabeth Bonker, who is nonspeaking and has autism, gave a remarkable address during her school's recent commencement ceremony in Winter Park, Florida.
-
Ontario retiree buys 'cheapest home in the GTA'. This is what she got
A retiree in Ontario has just purchased what is being called the 'cheapest home in the GTA'—a caboose located on a commercially zoned parking lot near Milton.
-
A trifle for the queen: U.K. unveils Jubilee pudding winner
A 31-year-old copywriter's seven-layer lemon Swiss roll and amaretti trifle beat 5,000 desserts in a U.K.-wide competition to become the official pudding of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Sports
-
20 injured in Milwaukee shootings after Bucks playoff game
Twenty people were injured in two shootings in downtown Milwaukee near an entertainment district where thousands had been watching the Bucks lose to the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA's Eastern Conference semifinals, authorities said.
-
Mickelson decides not to defend title at PGA Championship
Phil Mickelson withdrew Friday from the PGA Championship, electing to extend his hiatus from golf following his incendiary comments he made about a Saudi-funded rival league he supports and the PGA Tour he accused of greed.
-
Impressive runs for Andreescu, Shapovalov and Auger-Aliassime end in Rome
If there were any lingering questions about who is the new dominant force in women's tennis, Iga Swiatek put that to rest with a 7-6 (2), 6-0 victory over 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu on Friday to reach the Italian Open semifinals and extend her winning streak to 26 matches.
Autos
-
Saudi man charged after Maserati driven down Rome's Spanish Steps
A man who this week drove his rented Maserati down Rome's Spanish Steps now faces charges for allegedly causing damage to the landmark, according to police in the Italian capital.
-
Motor racing-Vettel says climate change makes him question his F1 job
Four times Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel said on Thursday that climate change had made him question his job as a driver travelling the world to race cars.
-
These 10 gas-saving tips actually work and will save you money
Gas prices have smashed records in recent weeks as the world grapples with Russia's invasion of Ukraine and demand has soared as the economy reopens.