These energy drinks could pose health risks due to caffeine content, labelling issues: Health Canada
In the ongoing series of recalls of energy drinks, the latest announcement from Health Canada pertains to a range of caffeinated energy drinks.
According to a recall notice issued on Wednesday, Health Canada has identified 27 specific caffeinated energy drinks, including popular brands like 3D Alphaland, 5 Hour, Alan Nu, Bang, and Monster, as being potentially unsafe due to concerns related to caffeine content and labelling accuracy.
Health Canada warns that high levels of caffeine can pose potential health risks, especially for children, pregnant individuals, breastfeeding individuals, and those who are particularly sensitive to caffeine.
Furthermore, engaging in physical activity while consuming caffeine can result in adverse health effects. Excessive caffeine intake may lead to side effects such as insomnia, irritability, headaches, and nervousness, the healthy agency said in the notice.
Canadians are urged to not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products, and to throw out recalled products or return them to the location where they were purchased.
Health Canada advises those who believe they became sick from consuming a recalled product to promptly contact their health-care provider for appropriate guidance and medical assistance.
On Tuesday, more than 20 brands of energy drinks were recalled as part of an ongoing series of recalls initiated by The Canadian Food Inspection Agency. The agency said those recalled energy drinks also failed to meet the necessary criteria related to caffeine content and bilingual labelling requirements.
A list of the various recalled energy drinks is on the government of Canada's recalls and safety alerts website.
Reporting for this story was paid for through The Afghan Journalists in Residence Project funded by Meta.
