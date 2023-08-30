These energy drinks could pose health risks due to caffeine content, labelling issues: Health Canada

According to a recall notice issued on Wednesday, Health Canada has identified 27 specific caffeinated energy drinks, including popular brands like 3D Alphaland, 5 Hour, Alan Nu, Bang, and Monster, as being potentially unsafe due to concerns related to caffeine content and labelling accuracy. (Photo: Health Canada) According to a recall notice issued on Wednesday, Health Canada has identified 27 specific caffeinated energy drinks, including popular brands like 3D Alphaland, 5 Hour, Alan Nu, Bang, and Monster, as being potentially unsafe due to concerns related to caffeine content and labelling accuracy. (Photo: Health Canada)

MORE HEALTH NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social