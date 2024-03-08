These are the recalls in Canada this week

Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled various items this week, including overheated adapters and hot peppers with undeclared gluten.

Kids' clothes

Health Canada issued a recall Thursday for a two-piece Tommy Bahama set due to choking hazards.

The set, sold in sizes 2T to 5T for boys, is described as brown stretch twill children's pants with rib cuffs and a drawstring that are sold in a set of a blue or green butter fleece crewneck top with an embroidered winking smiley face by the left shoulder, the recall said.

According to the recall, the plastic pieces at the end of the drawstring at the pant waist can detach and pose a choking risk.

The clothes are sold at Winners, Marshalls or HomeSense.

No incidents or injuries have been reported as of Feb. 29.

The company said 661 sets were sold in Canada from December 2023 to January 2024.

Health Canada urged customers to stop using the clothes and return them to the store where they purchased them for a refund.

Baby walkers

Health Canada issued a recall Wednesday for Baby Einstein Sky Explorers walkers due to injury hazards.

The brand has been recalled and banned in Canada.

The health department warned that children can fall down the stairs while using the walker.

The company said eight units were sold in Canada between August 2022 and November 2023.

No incidents or injuries have been reported as of March 3.

Health Canada said consumers should stop using the baby walkers and dispose of them safely or return the products to TradeInn.com for a refund.

Electronics

Health Canada issued a recall Wednesday for Graphic Processing Unit (GPU) angled adapters due to fire and burn hazards.

The adapters in models v1.0 and v1.1 plug into a graphics processing unit's power port at a 90-degree or 180-degree angle.

The adapter's male connector could become loose during cable management and use, overheating and melting into the GPU and posing a fire risk, the recall said.

The adapters are sold in various colours with "CableMod" printed on the side of the adapter.

The company said 2,385 adapters have been sold in Canada between February and December 2023.

The company has received 50 reports of melting incidents in Canada as of Feb. 26. No injuries have been reported.

Health Canada advised anyone who has purchased the adapters to contact the company for disposal and a refund.

The health department also recalled Travel PD chargers and USC-C 20 W Power adaptors due to electric shock.

The Travel PD charger is identified by Universal Product Code 692350235324, and the adaptor's model number is A2305, which is written on the bottom.

The company has received no reports of incidents or injuries as of Feb. 27.

The company said 100 units have been sold in Canada between June 2023 and February 2024.

On Thursday, Health Canada recalled the Tranyoo T-A11 fast charger adapter.

The adapter, with Universal Product Code 6970791123889, has Type-C and Type-A USB ports with a "PD20W POWERDELIVERY" marking.

The company has received no reports of incidents or injuries as of Feb. 22.

The company said 13 units were sold in Canada from April 2023 to February 2024.

Bicycles

Health Canada issued a recall Thursday for GT LaBomba bicycles and framesets due to a fall hazard.

The recall claims the headtube can separate from the frame and cause the rider to fall. It refers to bicycles with model years 2019 to 2023.

For specific models, check Health Canada's website.

The company said more than 300 bicycles were sold in Canada between February 2019 and January 2024.

As of March 7, no incidents have been reported. In the U.S., one report of the weld being damaged has been made.

Health Canada said consumers should stop using the recalled product and contact a GT LaBomba dealer for a free frame replacement.

Hot peppers

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) issued a recall on Tuesday for Alumauy Hot peppers due to undeclared gluten and non-permitted colours.

The 1-kilogram hot peppers are identified by their Universal Product Code 8682325700616.