'Still have a long way to go': Women in Canada do not understand abortion options, survey says
Most Canadian women say they are not very knowledgeable about abortion options, a new survey by Ipsos shows.
The poll published on May 24 was paid for by Linepharma International Ltd., a pharmaceutical company that provides abortion pills. It shows 20 per cent of Canadian women surveyed said they are "very knowledgeable" know about abortion options in the country. The rest are less knowledgeable.
Ipsos, a Canadian polling agency, surveyed 1,139 Canadian women aged 16 to 50 between Oct. 21 and Nov. 4 of last year. The goal was to understand the gaps in knowledge on abortions, the different types of procedures, coverage and availability across Canada.
"The facts don't lie," Dr. Marc Steben, a general practitioner and expert in public and sexual health, said in a press release. "The survey results are very interesting and highlight the social acceptability of conversations about abortion and the right of women to make their own decisions based on all of the choices available to them."
According to an article published in the journal of the College of Family Physicians of Canada, abortions are one of the most common health-care needs in the country, with approximately one in three women having an abortion in their lifetime.
But many are unaware of how to access safe abortions and what options are provided under their provincial or territorial health care.
HOW THE PROCEDURES WORK
About six in 10 respondents have some knowledge of both surgical and medication abortion methods, but less than two in 10 women can "confidently" say they are "very knowledgeable" on either method.
A surgical abortion is when a doctor places a tube inside a uterus and uses suction to clear it, the Alberta health website states. Other variations using syringes and forceps are also used.
"You may be awake during the procedure. Your doctor may give you medicine to help you relax," the website reads. "Afterward, you may have cramps and light bleeding for up to two weeks. Most women can go back to their normal activities in one to two days."
A medical abortion is the use of medication to terminate a pregnancy, which can be done up to about 10 weeks into the first trimester, the Alberta health website says. Side effects include bleeding and cramping, which should end one to two hours after the pregnancy tissue passes through the body.
While many are aware of access to abortion, the survey suggests more than four in 10 Canadian women don't realize they may have access to both.
According to the poll, 73 per cent of respondents understand they have access to surgical abortions, but only 58 per cent believe they have access to medical abortions. About 52 per cent are aware of both options.
Expenses related to abortions are also creating confusion, the poll shows.
About half of respondents say they do not know if a surgical abortion method is covered by their province, compared to 56 per cent for a medicated abortion.
The survey shows women are also confused about the differences between an abortion pill and the morning-after pill. About 44 per cent know the two medications are not the same, 18 per cent believe they are the same and 37 per cent do not know.
Planned Parenthood, a U.S. organization, says the morning-after pill is used as an emergency contraceptive that reduces the risk of pregnancy if started within five days of unprotected intercourse. The abortion pill induces an end to the pregnancy and can be taken up to 70 days after the first day of the last menstrual period.
CANADIAN WOMEN CARE ABOUT CHOICE
Despite the confusion around the options for abortions, the survey shows Canadian women care about their right to choose. More than 80 per cent of respondents strongly advocate for choice and access to safe abortion options.
After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022, 62 per cent say they are concerned about their own reproductive rights in Canada. Women in Canada also want the option to choose between medicated or surgical abortions, with 84 per cent of those surveyed saying they strongly agree.
"It is essential that women know their options and can make an informed choice with fact-based and reliable support mechanisms in place to serve their needs," Dr. Diane Francoeur, CEO of The Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada, said in the press release. "Further education and awareness are needed to support knowledge and understanding."
The poll shows 84 per cent of women trust their doctor will present all the options available in their region. Canadian women are less likely (20 per cent) to prioritize online research to access an abortion as opposed to many (58 per cent) who would consult their doctor first.
"We still have further to go in normalizing abortion, and ensuring people have access to adequate sexual and reproductive health education so that Canadians can make informed choices about their lives," Rachel Cairns, a person with lived experience with an abortion, said in the press release.
-------------
Methodology:
The poll is accurate to within ±3.3 percentage points, 19 times out of 20, had all Canadian women aged 16-50 been surveyed. Quotas and weighting, via age and region (provinces), were employed to ensure that the sample's composition reflects that of the Canadian population according to census parameters.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UPDATED | 'A trap': Opposition rejects Trudeau's security clearance offer to access confidential annex of Johnston report
The leaders of the two largest federal opposition parties are rejecting Justin Trudeau's invitation to receive security clearances in order to review the confidential annex of special rapporteur David Johnston's report, prompting the prime minister to accuse them of hiding behind 'a veil of ignorance.'
BREAKING | Canada, Saudi Arabia restore full diplomatic ties after five-year spat
Canada and Saudi Arabia are normalizing diplomatic relations and appointing ambassadors five years after the Liberal government's public comments on women's rights led Riyadh to expel the Canadian ambassador.
Yukon residents will benefit from B.C.'s plan to send cancer patients to U.S.
As B.C. announces plans to send cancer patients to the U.S., many Yukoners wonder what this means for their cancer treatment.
'Still have a long way to go': Women in Canada do not understand abortion options, survey says
A new poll suggests Canadian women strongly advocate for their right to chose an abortion, but many say they are not knowledgeable on the options available.
Police investigating Quebec daycare worker who allegedly gave children melatonin
Police in Trois-Rivieres, Que. say they have opened a criminal investigation after receiving a complaint that a daycare worker allegedly gave children melatonin without their parents' consent.
Canada has highest household debt level in G7: CMHC deputy chief economist
Canada has the highest level of household debt in the G7, making its economy vulnerable to a global economic crisis, according to the country's housing agency.
Funeral for mother and child killed in a random stabbing to be held in Edmonton
A funeral is being held today for a mother and her child who were stabbed to death outside an Edmonton school.
Canadian actor, musician Samantha Weinstein dies at 28
A Canadian actor and musician who won accolades from an early age is being remembered as an inspiring artist who lived 'the best life' and continued to work even in her final days.
Lobster populations remain healthy around the Maritimes, but the numbers are dropping
The federal Fisheries Department has released a series of reports that indicate lobster populations around the Maritimes remain in good shape.
Canada
-
Yukon residents will benefit from B.C.'s plan to send cancer patients to U.S.
As B.C. announces plans to send cancer patients to the U.S., many Yukoners wonder what this means for their cancer treatment.
-
3-year-old who died in Ajax, Ont. drowned in backyard pool, police say
A three-year-old child who died in Ajax, Ont. drowned in a neighbouring backyard pool, police say.
-
Funeral for mother and child killed in a random stabbing to be held in Edmonton
A funeral is being held today for a mother and her child who were stabbed to death outside an Edmonton school.
-
Advocates, teacher unions call for free school breakfast, lunch for Ontario students
Advocacy groups, teachers' unions and food banks are calling on the Ontario government to provide a free breakfast and lunch program in schools across the province.
-
Owner of headline-grabbing Montreal swingers club fined $1.4 million for tax evasion
A Montreal non-profit administrator who once operated a headline-grabbing swingers club has been fined $1.4 million by Quebec's Revenue Department. Revenu Québec says Jean-Paul Labaye, the sole director of non-profit Cercle réciproque, was also sentenced to 12 months in jail after pleading guilty to tax-related charges.
-
Trudeau promises to update act around use and development of water in Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is repeating promises to update legislation that governs water use.
World
-
Prosecutors in Guyana mull charges for teen suspect in deadly blaze at girl's dorm
Police in Guyana conferred Wednesday with prosecutors on what charges to bring against the main teenage suspect in this week's fire that destroyed a girl's dormitory at a school, killing 18 students and a young boy.
-
UN: Sudan conflict displaces over 1.3 million, including some 320K to neighbouring countries
The fighting between Sudan's military and a powerful paramilitary force has displaced more than 1.3 million people, the UN migration agency said Wednesday.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Quick-thinking dad saves son from drowning in pool
A California firefighter jumped into action to save his one-year-old son from drowning in the family pool.
-
Suicide bomber hits checkpoint in northwest Pakistan, killing 4 in second attack in as many days
A suicide bomber targeted a security checkpoint in northwestern Pakistan on Wednesday, killing two soldiers, a policeman and a civilian, security officials said.
-
World is failing to protect millions of civilians caught in conflicts
The UN chief on Tuesday decried the 'terrible truth' that the world is failing to live up to its commitments to protect a growing number of civilians caught in conflicts. The International Committee of the Red Cross, the guardian of treaties enshrining those commitments, lamented that countless civilians are experiencing 'a living hell.'
-
Amanda Gorman is 'gutted' by school district's decision to restrict her poem after a parent complained it contained 'hate messages'
The acclaimed poem written by Amanda Gorman for U.S. President Joe Biden’s inauguration was moved from the elementary section of a Miami-Dade County public school after a parent complaint and school review, the district confirmed Tuesday.
Politics
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | 'A trap': Opposition rejects Trudeau's security clearance offer to access confidential annex of Johnston report
The leaders of the two largest federal opposition parties are rejecting Justin Trudeau's invitation to receive security clearances in order to review the confidential annex of special rapporteur David Johnston's report, prompting the prime minister to accuse them of hiding behind 'a veil of ignorance.'
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada, Saudi Arabia restore full diplomatic ties after five-year spat
Canada and Saudi Arabia are normalizing diplomatic relations and appointing ambassadors five years after the Liberal government's public comments on women's rights led Riyadh to expel the Canadian ambassador.
-
In his own words, David Johnston explains why he didn't recommend a public inquiry
Special rapporteur David Johnston sat down with CTV National News' Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor Omar Sachedina to discuss his 55-page first report on foreign interference and why he didn't recommend a public inquiry.
Health
-
'Still have a long way to go': Women in Canada do not understand abortion options, survey says
A new poll suggests Canadian women strongly advocate for their right to chose an abortion, but many say they are not knowledgeable on the options available.
-
Yukon residents will benefit from B.C.'s plan to send cancer patients to U.S.
As B.C. announces plans to send cancer patients to the U.S., many Yukoners wonder what this means for their cancer treatment.
-
Free birth control program creating months-long wait at some B.C. clinics: expert
B.C. is piloting a program aimed at giving free contraceptives to anyone in the province, but the combination of a huge surge in demand and a lack of specialized clinics has created backlogs that are putting some at risk.
Sci-Tech
-
Virgin Orbit auctions US$36M in remaining assets as company folds
Richard Branson's bankrupt satellite launch firm, Virgin Orbit, on Tuesday revealed that it was closing for good after a US$36.4 million asset sale, including an agreement to sell the bulk of its Long Beach, California, headquarters to small-launch firm Rocket Lab USA Inc.
-
Vancouver astronomer gains access to prestigious James Webb Space Telescope for research
Since the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) launched in December 2021, researchers across North America and Europe have been vying for access to it. It took years and a series of failures for Dr. Jeremy Heyl to get his turn.
-
'Foreseeable' cyberattack on N.L. health network hit majority of province: report
A new report says the cyberattack that temporarily knocked down Newfoundland and Labrador's health-care IT systems in October 2021 was foreseeable and almost inevitable.
Entertainment
-
Halle Bailey soaks up good vibes for Ariel role in 'Little Mermaid'
As the second Black Disney princess in history, Halle Bailey, who plays Ariel in the new "The Little Mermaid" movie, says she has been moved by videos of Black children and parents delighted by her history-making role.
-
Blake Shelton prepares to bid farewell to 'The Voice'
After 445 episodes, 23 seasons and 12 years, Blake Shelton is saying goodbye to 'The Voice.'
-
Rapper Fetty Wap sentenced to 6 years in prison for drug-trafficking scheme
Rapper Fetty Wap was sentenced to six years in federal prison on Wednesday for his role in a New York-based drug-trafficking scheme.
Business
-
Facebook owner Meta starts final round of layoffs
Meta Platforms Inc started carrying out the last batch of a three-part round of layoffs on Wednesday, according to a source familiar with the matter, as part of a plan announced in March to eliminate 10,000 roles.
-
Scotiabank chief economist says another BoC rate hike is 'required,' but not everyone agrees
Economists are offering differing opinions on whether the Bank of Canada should raise interest rates again after a slight uptick to the annual pace of inflation last month.
-
Stock market today: Wall Street drops as markets tumble worldwide
A worldwide swoon for financial markets is carrying over to Wall Street, and stocks are falling further on Wednesday.
Lifestyle
-
Double amputee Everest climber pledges to work for benefit of people with disabilities
The first double above-the-knee amputee to climb Mount Everest returned from the mountain on Tuesday pledging to dedicate the rest of his life to helping people with disabilities.
-
Sustainable till death do us part, and 45 days beyond; mushroom coffin a last best wish for some
A Dutch intrepid inventor is now "growing" coffins by putting mycelium, the root structure of mushrooms, together with hemp fibre in a special mould that, in a week, turns into what could basically be compared to the looks of an unpainted Egyptian sarcophagus.
-
$70M Lotto Max winner weeks away from losing out on prize
A $70M Lotto Max jackpot is just weeks away from becoming the biggest lottery prize in Canadian history to go unclaimed.
Sports
-
Class-action lawsuit filed against Quebec Major Junior Hockey League over alleged hazing
Lawyers have filed a request for authorization for a class-action lawsuit against the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), its 18 current teams and the Canadian Hockey League over alleged hazing incidents.
-
Lakers hoping LeBron James decides to continue career after playoff elimination
The Los Angeles Lakers hope LeBron James will decide to continue his career after he recovers from the difficult end to their season.
-
Vinicius Junior soccer racism dispute ignites heated off-field debate in Spain
Repeated racist insults against Brazilian soccer star Vinicius Junior have unleashed a heated debate in Spain about tolerance for racism in a society that is becoming rapidly more diverse on and off the field.
Autos
-
Honda to supply engines for Aston Martin starting with 2026 F1 regulations
Honda will return as a factory Formula One supplier in partnership with Aston Martin in 2026 when F1 introduces new engine regulations.
-
Steer on the run for weeks lassoed, captured on Detroit-area freeway
A team of wranglers -- including one on horseback -- chased down and captured a wayward steer named Lester across several lanes of a Detroit-area freeway.
-
Cars set on fire in Cardiff as U.K. police face 'large scale disorder' after road crash
Several dozen youths pelted police with objects and set cars and trash bins ablaze in Cardiff in local unrest that erupted after two teenagers died in a road accident, officials said Tuesday.