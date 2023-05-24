'Still have a long way to go': Women in Canada do not understand abortion options, survey says

Most Canadian women say they are not very knowledgeable about abortion options, a new survey by Ipsos shows.

The poll published on May 24 was paid for by Linepharma International Ltd., a pharmaceutical company that provides abortion pills. It shows 20 per cent of Canadian women surveyed said they are "very knowledgeable" know about abortion options in the country. The rest are less knowledgeable.

Ipsos, a Canadian polling agency, surveyed 1,139 Canadian women aged 16 to 50 between Oct. 21 and Nov. 4 of last year. The goal was to understand the gaps in knowledge on abortions, the different types of procedures, coverage and availability across Canada.

"The facts don't lie," Dr. Marc Steben, a general practitioner and expert in public and sexual health, said in a press release. "The survey results are very interesting and highlight the social acceptability of conversations about abortion and the right of women to make their own decisions based on all of the choices available to them."

According to an article published in the journal of the College of Family Physicians of Canada, abortions are one of the most common health-care needs in the country, with approximately one in three women having an abortion in their lifetime.

But many are unaware of how to access safe abortions and what options are provided under their provincial or territorial health care.

HOW THE PROCEDURES WORK

About six in 10 respondents have some knowledge of both surgical and medication abortion methods, but less than two in 10 women can "confidently" say they are "very knowledgeable" on either method.

A surgical abortion is when a doctor places a tube inside a uterus and uses suction to clear it, the Alberta health website states. Other variations using syringes and forceps are also used.

"You may be awake during the procedure. Your doctor may give you medicine to help you relax," the website reads. "Afterward, you may have cramps and light bleeding for up to two weeks. Most women can go back to their normal activities in one to two days."

A medical abortion is the use of medication to terminate a pregnancy, which can be done up to about 10 weeks into the first trimester, the Alberta health website says. Side effects include bleeding and cramping, which should end one to two hours after the pregnancy tissue passes through the body.

While many are aware of access to abortion, the survey suggests more than four in 10 Canadian women don't realize they may have access to both.

According to the poll, 73 per cent of respondents understand they have access to surgical abortions, but only 58 per cent believe they have access to medical abortions. About 52 per cent are aware of both options.

Expenses related to abortions are also creating confusion, the poll shows.

About half of respondents say they do not know if a surgical abortion method is covered by their province, compared to 56 per cent for a medicated abortion.

The survey shows women are also confused about the differences between an abortion pill and the morning-after pill. About 44 per cent know the two medications are not the same, 18 per cent believe they are the same and 37 per cent do not know.

Planned Parenthood, a U.S. organization, says the morning-after pill is used as an emergency contraceptive that reduces the risk of pregnancy if started within five days of unprotected intercourse. The abortion pill induces an end to the pregnancy and can be taken up to 70 days after the first day of the last menstrual period.

CANADIAN WOMEN CARE ABOUT CHOICE

Despite the confusion around the options for abortions, the survey shows Canadian women care about their right to choose. More than 80 per cent of respondents strongly advocate for choice and access to safe abortion options.

After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022, 62 per cent say they are concerned about their own reproductive rights in Canada. Women in Canada also want the option to choose between medicated or surgical abortions, with 84 per cent of those surveyed saying they strongly agree.

"It is essential that women know their options and can make an informed choice with fact-based and reliable support mechanisms in place to serve their needs," Dr. Diane Francoeur, CEO of The Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada, said in the press release. "Further education and awareness are needed to support knowledge and understanding."

The poll shows 84 per cent of women trust their doctor will present all the options available in their region. Canadian women are less likely (20 per cent) to prioritize online research to access an abortion as opposed to many (58 per cent) who would consult their doctor first.

"We still have further to go in normalizing abortion, and ensuring people have access to adequate sexual and reproductive health education so that Canadians can make informed choices about their lives," Rachel Cairns, a person with lived experience with an abortion, said in the press release.

-------------

Methodology:

The poll is accurate to within ±3.3 percentage points, 19 times out of 20, had all Canadian women aged 16-50 been surveyed. Quotas and weighting, via age and region (provinces), were employed to ensure that the sample's composition reflects that of the Canadian population according to census parameters.