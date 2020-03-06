TORONTO -- At least two people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus after attending the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) conference in Washington, D.C., where former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence were in attendance.

“We have confirmed that at least two Policy Conference attendees from New York have tested positive for the coronavirus,” read a statement issued by the AIPAC Friday.

The AIPAC says all conference participants have been instructed to follow the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines and consult their health care provider if they feel ill.

Conference participants were notified by email Wednesday that a group of attendees from New York had potentially come into contact with the virus prior to the conference and had been placed in self quarantine.

AIPAC is a major pro-Israel lobbying group.

During the conference, Harper shared an image shaking the hand of the Austrian Minister for the EU and Constitution and Chief Rabbi Mirvis of the United Hebrew Congregations.

Fourteen deaths have been linked to the virus in the U.S. so far, with more than 200 cases across the country.