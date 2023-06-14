Share your experiences with accessing health care as a senior

Canada’s aging population, combined with a shortage of physicians reported across parts of the country, may leave some worried about their ability to access health-care services as they age.

The latest census data from Statistics Canada reveals the number of Canadians aged 85 and older is expected to triple within the next 25 years, but questions remain around how the country will fund the rising demand for health care.

Additionally, during the COVID-19 pandemic, hospitals and health-care facilities across Canada have shared their struggles with staffing shortages due to a lack of funding and job burnout.

If you’re a senior accessing health-care services in Canada today, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.

What challenges have you faced in finding a family doctor or scheduling a surgery? Have you had any positive experiences as a patient in hospitals or other health-care facilities? Are you concerned about accessing health-care services as you get older?

If your parents are seniors, are you struggling to find a suitable long-term care home for them to live in? Are you the caregiver for your older relatives?

Share your story by emailing us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca with your name, general location and phone number in case we want to follow up. Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.