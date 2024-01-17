Record number of invasive strep A infections reported in Canada, 6 children dead in Ontario

Canada's public health agency has logged a record number of potentially deadly strep A infections, particularly in children under the age of 15.

"Early laboratory data indicates that [invasive group A streptococcus] disease activity in 2023 was higher compared to pre-pandemic years, particularly in children under 15 years of age," the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) said in an email to CTVNews.ca following a request for information on cases in the country.

As of Jan. 9, PHAC's National Microbiology Laboratory has logged more than 4,600 cases from 2023, which is the highest annual total ever recorded in Canada. According to PHAC, invasive group A streptococcus is endemic in the country, with 2,000 to 3,000 cases reported annually in recent years

"The previous peak occurred in 2019, with 3,236 isolates submitted," a PHAC spokesperson explained. "The largest increases continue to be detected in children under 15 years of age."

Infections from group A streptococcus bacteria are typically mild and cause strep throat, which can usually be treated with antibiotics. More severe and invasive infections are much less common, but potentially deadly.

Invasive group A streptococcus occurs when bacteria causes a deeper infection, such as in the blood. Invasive group A streptococcus can cause lung infections, flesh-eating disease or even toxic shock syndrome, which is when bacteria produces toxins that cause organs in the body to stop functioning.

According to a Jan. 11 report from Public Health Ontario, six children have died from strep A infections in the province since October.

PHAC describes invasive group A streptococcus as "a priority for monitoring and control" by provincial, territorial and federal authorities.

