Powdered baby formula recalled over deadly bacteria

Enfamil is recalling its Nutramigen A+ LGG Hypoallergenic Infant Formula over possible bacterial contamination.

In a recall alert posted on Sunday, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) said 561-gram containers of the powdered formula with the UPC codes 0 56796 00498 2 and 0 56796 00498 5 may be contaminated with a pathogen called Cronobacter sakazakii. A recall notice posted to Enfamil’s website states the containers were distributed primarily in July and August 2023.

While rare, Cronobacter infections in infants can be deadly. CFIA says the bacteria can cause rare bloodstream and central nervous system infections and has been associated with blood poisoning, also known as sepsis, and a severe intestinal infection known as necrotizing enterocolitis, especially in newborns.

Food contaminated with Cronobacter sakazakii may not look or smell spoiled but it can still cause serious illness. CFIA warns affected product should not be consumed, and should be thrown out or returned to the location of purchase. Anyone who has bought the recalled formula can contact Enfamil at 1-866-534-9986 or by email at consumer.relations@reckitt.com to request a refund.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the recall, CFIA reports.