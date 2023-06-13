Obesity changes the brain, with 'no sign of reversibility,' expert says
Obesity may damage the brain's ability to recognize the sensation of fullness and be satisfied after eating fats and sugars, a new study found.
Further, those brain changes may last even after people considered medically obese lose a significant amount of weight — possibly explaining why many people often regain the pounds they lose.
"There was no sign of reversibility — the brains of people with obesity continued to lack the chemical responses that tell the body, ‘OK, you ate enough,'" said Dr. Caroline Apovian, a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and co-director of the Center for Weight Management and Wellness at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.
As defined medically, people with obesity have a body mass index, or BMI, of over 30, while normal weight is a BMI of between 18 and 25.
"This study captures why obesity is a disease — there are actual changes to the brain," said Apovian, who was not involved in the study.
"The study is very rigorous and quite comprehensive," said Dr. I. Sadaf Farooqi, a professor of metabolism and medicine at the University of Cambridge in the U.K., who was not involved in the new research.
"The way they've designed their study gives more confidence in the findings, adding to prior research that also found obesity causes some changes in the brain," she said.
NUTRIENTS DELIVERED BY FEEDING TUBE
The study, published Monday in Nature Metabolism, was a controlled clinical trial in which 30 people considered to be medically obese and 30 people of normal weight were fed sugar carbohydrates (glucose), fats (lipids) or water (as a control). Each group of nutrients were fed directly into the stomach via a feeding tube on separate days.
"We wanted to bypass the mouth and focus on the gut-brain connection, to see how nutrients affect the brain independently from seeing, smelling or tasting food," said lead study author Dr. Mireille Serlie, professor of endocrinology at Yale School of Medicine in New Haven, Connecticut.
The night before the testing, all 60 study participants had the same meal for dinner at home and did not eat again until the feeding tube was in place the next morning. As either sugars or fats entered the stomach via the tube, researchers used functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) and single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) to capture the brain's response over 30 minutes.
"The MRI shows where neurons in the brain are using oxygen in reaction to the nutrient — that part of the brain lights up," Farooqi said. "The other scan measures dopamine, a hormone that is part of the reward system, which is a signal for finding something pleasurable, rewarding and motivating and then wanting that thing."
Researchers were interested in how fats and glucose would individually trigger various areas of the brain connected to the rewarding aspects of food. They wanted to know if that would be different in people with obesity compared to those of normal weight.
"We were especially interested in the striatum, the part of the brain involved in the motivation to actually go and look for food and eat it," Serlie said. Buried deep in the brain, the striatum also plays a role in emotion and habit formation.
In people with normal weight, the study found brain signals in the striatum slowed when either sugars or fats were put into the digestive system — evidence that the brain recognized the body had been fed.
"This overall reduction in brain activity makes sense because once food is in your stomach, you don't need to go and get more food," Serlie explained.
At the same time, levels of dopamine rose in those at normal weight, signaling that the reward centers of the brain were also activated.
DIFFERENT FINDINGS FOR MEDICALLY OBESE
However, when the same nutrients were given via feeding tube to people considered medically obese, brain activity did not slow, and dopamine levels did not rise.
This was especially true when the food was lipids or fats. That finding was interesting, Farooqi said, because the higher the fat content, the more rewarding the food: "That's why you will genuinely want a burger instead of broccoli, the fat in the burger will biologically give a better response in the brain."
Next, the study asked people with obesity to lose 10% of their body weight within three months — an amount of weight known to improve blood sugars, reset metabolism and boost overall health, Serlie said.
Tests were repeated as before — with surprising results. Losing weight did not reset the brain in people with obesity, Serlie said.
"Nothing changed — the brain still did not recognize fullness or feel satisfied," she said. "Now, you might say three months is not long enough, or they didn't lose enough weight.
"But this finding might also explain why people lose weight successfully and then regain all the weight a few years later — the impact on the brain may not be as reversible as we would like it to be."
A 2018 meta-analysis of long-term weight loss clinical trials found 50% of a person's original weight loss was regained after two years — by the fifth year, 80% of the weight was regained.
MORE RESEARCH NEEDED
Caution is needed in interpreting the findings, Serlie said, as much is unknown: "We don't know when these profound changes in the brain happen during the course of weight gain. When does the brain start to slip and lose the sensing capacity?"
Obesity has a genetic component, and although the study attempted to control for that by excluding people with childhood onset obesity, it's still possible that "genes are influencing our response in the brain to certain nutrients," said Farooqi, who has studied the role of genes on weight for years.
Much more research is needed to fully understand what obesity does to the brain, and if that is triggered by the fat tissue itself, the types of food eaten, or other environmental and genetic factors.
"Are there changes that occurred in people as they gained weight? Or are there things that they were eating as they were gaining weight, such as ultra-processed foods, that caused a change in the brain? All of these are possible, and we don't really know which it is," Farooqi said.
Until science answers these questions, the study emphasizes, once again, that weight stigma has no place in the fight against obesity, Serlie said.
"The belief that weight gain can be solved simply by ‘just eating less, exercising more, and if you don't do that, it's a lack of willpower is so simplistic and so untrue," she said.
"I think it's important for people who are struggling with obesity to know that a malfunctioning brain may be the reason they wrestle with food intake," Serlie said. "And hopefully this information will increase empathy for that struggle."
MORE HEALTH NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada is experiencing its 'worst wildfire season of the 21st century': Blair
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair announced Monday that Canada is experiencing its worst wildfire season of the 21st century, with more than 47,000 square kilometres burned so far this year.
RCMP confirms probe into Chong threats as ex-adviser to PM offers new details on memo
Acting RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme confirmed Tuesday that police have opened a criminal investigation into allegations that Conservative MP Michael Chong was targeted by Beijing. He said the RCMP is also working with elections officials to probe alleged foreign interference against two other members of Parliament: Conservative MP Erin O'Toole and NDP MP Jenny Kwan.
Reddit protest: Why are thousands of subreddits going dark?
Thousands of popular Reddit communities dedicated to topics ranging from Apple Inc to gaming and music locked out their users on Monday in protest against the company's plan to charge for access to its data.
Yukon territory commemorates 125-year anniversary
Yukon marks a significant milestone today, as it commemorates 125 years since becoming a territory of Canada.
BREAKING | Michael Andlauer to become new owner of the Ottawa Senators
A group led by Toronto billionaire Michael Andlauer will become the new owner of the Ottawa Senators. Farm Boy co-CEO Jeff York and the Malhotra family confirm to CTV News Ottawa that they are part of the ownership group.
Cuban man rescued after being buried in a well for more than a day
A 63-year-old man from Cuba was rescued from a well on Monday after he accidentally fell in, and spent more than 24 hours inside, buried in dirt and stone.
Look ma, no hands: Calgary man breaks Guinness World Record
Robert Murray's name is now in the Guinness World Record books for riding his bicycle the longest recorded distance without using his hands.
Olympic sprinter Tori Bowie died from complications of childbirth, autopsy report concludes
U.S. Olympic champion sprinter Tori Bowie died from complications of childbirth, according to an autopsy report.
NDP attempts to prod Liberals into action on pharmacare by tabling its own bill
No longer content to wait for the Liberals to make good on their promise, the New Democrats tabled their own pharmacare legislation in the House of Commons Tuesday.
Canada
-
Yukon territory commemorates 125-year anniversary
Yukon marks a significant milestone today, as it commemorates 125 years since becoming a territory of Canada.
-
Canada is experiencing its 'worst wildfire season of the 21st century': Blair
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair announced Monday that Canada is experiencing its worst wildfire season of the 21st century, with more than 47,000 square kilometres burned so far this year.
-
RCMP confirms probe into Chong threats as ex-adviser to PM offers new details on memo
Acting RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme confirmed Tuesday that police have opened a criminal investigation into allegations that Conservative MP Michael Chong was targeted by Beijing. He said the RCMP is also working with elections officials to probe alleged foreign interference against two other members of Parliament: Conservative MP Erin O'Toole and NDP MP Jenny Kwan.
-
Bridge collapses in Nova Scotia's Colchester County
A bridge has collapsed in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County.
-
'I suppose that they didn't make it': Halifax-area resident loses pets in wildfire
A Halifax-area resident is hoping to rebuild after losing her home, and likely her pets, in the recent wildfire that swept through her community near the Nova Scotia capital.
-
Another court postponement for bus driver accused in deadly daycare crash
The court date for Pierre Ny St-Amand, the man accused of crashing his bus into a Laval daycare and killing two children, has been pushed back to the end of August. Speaking at the Laval courthouse on Tuesday, the defence said more time is needed to evaluate his psychiatric report and further study the event.
World
-
Myanmar junta suspends aid access to a million people in state devastated by Cyclone Mocha
Myanmar's ruling junta has suspended humanitarian access to western Rakhine state, where more than a million vulnerable people are in urgent need of aid a month after a powerful cyclone devastated the region, the United Nations said.
-
UN chief calls for co-ordinated global action on disinformation, hate and artificial intelligence
The proliferation of hate and lies on digital platforms and the threat that artificial intelligence can become an uncontrolled 'monster' demand co-ordinated global action -- starting with a code of conduct for governments, tech companies and advertisers that promotes truth and protects human rights, the UN chief said Monday.
-
1 dead after tour boat capsizes near Niagara Falls, New York
One person was killed and multiple people were sent to local hospitals after a boat capsized Monday during a tour of an underground cavern system built to carry water from the Erie Canal beneath the western New York city of Lockport, officials said.
-
Cuban man rescued after being buried in a well for more than a day
A 63-year-old man from Cuba was rescued from a well on Monday after he accidentally fell in, and spent more than 24 hours inside, buried in dirt and stone.
-
Kenya cult death toll now at more than 300 as more exhumations planned
The number of people who died after a Kenyan pastor ordered his followers to starve to death in order to meet Jesus is at more than 300, authorities said Tuesday, and the death toll is expected to rise as more exhumations are planned.
-
U.S. lawmakers ask Biden administration to punish South Africa for alleged support for Russia
A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers wants the Biden administration to punish South Africa for its alleged support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine by relocating an important trade meeting to another country, according to a letter published Tuesday in The New York Times.
Politics
-
RCMP confirms probe into Chong threats as ex-adviser to PM offers new details on memo
Acting RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme confirmed Tuesday that police have opened a criminal investigation into allegations that Conservative MP Michael Chong was targeted by Beijing. He said the RCMP is also working with elections officials to probe alleged foreign interference against two other members of Parliament: Conservative MP Erin O'Toole and NDP MP Jenny Kwan.
-
NDP attempts to prod Liberals into action on pharmacare by tabling its own bill
No longer content to wait for the Liberals to make good on their promise, the New Democrats tabled their own pharmacare legislation in the House of Commons Tuesday.
-
Justice minister says accusation that he intimidated Conservative MP in email is 'ridiculous'
An accusation from Tory MP Frank Caputo that the Liberal attorney general tried to intimidate him with an email is 'ridiculous,' Justice Minister David Lametti argued on Tuesday.
Health
-
Obesity changes the brain, with 'no sign of reversibility,' expert says
Obesity may damage the brain's ability to recognize the sensation of fullness and be satisfied after eating fats and sugars, a new study found.
-
Skin flare-ups? Here might be why acne is coming back: expert
Many medical conditions can cause the skin to break out and result in dry areas, but one expert says anyone can be subjected to skin flare-ups.
-
Decades-long study showcases positive link between sports and children's mental health
A study in the Netherlands shows how important sports and physical activity is for younger children and proves the positive impacts carry on into adult life.
Sci-Tech
-
Real-life Tatooine: Astronomers discover planet orbiting two stars at once
With the help of the old technique that was used to discover the very first exoplanet in 1995, astronomers have discovered a planet orbiting two stars at the same time.
-
Reddit protest: Why are thousands of subreddits going dark?
Thousands of popular Reddit communities dedicated to topics ranging from Apple Inc to gaming and music locked out their users on Monday in protest against the company's plan to charge for access to its data.
-
'Outright lie': India denies Dorsey's claims it threatened to shut down Twitter
India threatened to shut down Twitter in the country unless it complied with orders to restrict accounts critical of the handling of farmer protests, co-founder Jack Dorsey said, an accusation Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government called an "outright lie."
Entertainment
-
'Hair,' 'Everwood' actor Treat Williams killed in Vermont motorcycle crash
Actor Treat Williams, whose nearly 50-year career included starring roles in the TV series 'Everwood' and the movie 'Hair,' died Monday after a motorcycle crash in Vermont, state police said. He was 71.
-
'Avatar 3' pushed to 2024 and Disney sets two 'Star Wars' films for 2026
"Avatar: The Way of Water" may have finally arrived in theatres in 2022, but that long parade of “Avatar” delays isn't done, yet.
-
Ezra Miller thanks supporters for their 'grace' at 'The Flash' premiere
Ezra Miller made their first public appearance Monday after facing some upheaval last year.
Business
-
Bunge and Viterra sign merger agreement to create global agribusiness
U.S. company Bunge Ltd. has signed a deal to merge with Viterra Ltd., which is owned by Glencore, the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and B.C. Investment Management Corp.
-
FTC sues to block Microsoft's takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has sued to block Microsoft from completing its deal to buy video game company Activision Blizzard, the latest antitrust challenge to the proposed merger but one that could hasten a conclusion to the drawn-out dispute.
-
S&P/TSX composite up more than 100 points, U.S. stocks also higher
Gains in the energy and base metal sectors helped Canada's main stock index gain more than 100 points in late-morning trading, while the loonie also rose to top 75 cents US.
Lifestyle
-
Bear joins Florida beachgoers for a summer splash
Three words a crowd of Florida beachgoers didn't expect to hear during their Sunday in the sun: 'It's a bear!'
-
Look ma, no hands: Calgary man breaks Guinness World Record
Robert Murray's name is now in the Guinness World Record books for riding his bicycle the longest recorded distance without using his hands.
-
Putting guru from London, Ont. helped Nick Taylor win the RBC Canadian Open
The roar could be heard from coast to coast. Nick Taylor drained a 72-foot putt on the fourth playoff hole to win the 2023 RBC Canadian Open.
Sports
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Michael Andlauer to become new owner of the Ottawa Senators
A group led by Toronto billionaire Michael Andlauer will become the new owner of the Ottawa Senators. Farm Boy co-CEO Jeff York and the Malhotra family confirm to CTV News Ottawa that they are part of the ownership group.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Toronto Raptors name Darko Rajakovic as 10th head coach in franchise history
The Toronto Raptors have named Darko Rajakovic as the 10th head coach in the NBA team's history.
-
First Nation chief writes to Gretzky, other stars over appearances in gambling ads
If you’ve tuned into a hockey game or any live sports event in Canada over the last year, you’re sure to have noticed a stacked deck of gambling advertisements. Now, the Chief of The Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation has written a letter to the hockey superstars appearing in them.
Autos
-
Stellantis recalling over 354,000 Jeeps worldwide; rear coil springs can detach while they're moving
Stellantis is recalling more than 354,000 Jeeps worldwide because the rear coil springs can fall off while they're being driven.
-
Japan's Toyota announces initiative for all-solid state battery as part of electric vehicles plan
Toyota plans to make an all solid-state battery as part of its ambitious plans for battery electric vehicles, the company said Tuesday, amid mounting criticism Japan's top automaker needs to do more to fight climate change.
-
Ferrari topples Toyota in return to 24 Hours of Le Mans after 50-year absence
Ferrari ended a 50-year absence from the 24 Hours of Le Mans by toppling mighty Toyota in the centenary running of the most iconic sports car race in the world.