Canada's wildfire season close to 10-year average heading into the peak summer

OTTAWA -

Federal officials say rainfall from the remnants of Hurricane Beryl that has caused flash floods in the Maritimes is also lowering the risk of wildfires in eastern Canada.

So far, this wildfire season is less severe than the record-setting year in 2023.

But the risk is high in particular for B.C., Alberta, Yukon and the Northwest Territories.

The number of active fires is growing, and there are now 284 wildfires in Canada, including 135 that are out of control.

Just shy of 1.3 million hectares have burned, which is close to the 10-year average for this time of year.

Officials say none of the provinces have asked for federal help this season, and Canada hasn't had to ask other countries to help fight fires so far.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 12, 2024.