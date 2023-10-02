Nobel in medicine goes to 2 scientists whose work enabled creation of mRNA vaccines against COVID-19
Two scientists won the Nobel Prize in medicine on Monday for discoveries that enabled the creation of mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 that were critical in slowing the pandemic -- technology that's also being studied to fight cancer and other diseases.
Hungarian-American Katalin Kariko and American Drew Weissman were cited for contributing "to the unprecedented rate of vaccine development during one of the greatest threats to human health," according to the panel that awarded the prize in Stockholm.
WHAT IS THE NOBEL FOR?
The panel said the pair's "ground-breaking findings ... fundamentally changed our understanding of how mRNA interacts with our immune system."
Traditionally, making vaccines required growing viruses or pieces of viruses and then purifying them before the next steps. The messenger RNA approach starts with a snippet of genetic code-carrying instructions for making proteins. Pick the right virus protein to target, and the body turns into a mini vaccine factory.
In early experiments with animals, simply injecting lab-grown mRNA triggered a reaction that usually destroyed it. Those early challenges caused many to lose faith in the approach: "Pretty much everybody gave up on it," Weissman said.
But Kariko, a professor at Szeged University in Hungary and an adjunct professor at the University of Pennsylvania, and Weissman, of the University of Pennsylvania, figured out a tiny modification to the building blocks of RNA that made it stealthy enough to slip past immune defences.
Kariko, 68, is the 13th woman to win the Nobel Prize in medicine. She was a senior vice president at BioNTech, which partnered with Pfizer to make one of the COVID-19 vaccines. Kariko and Weissman, 64, met by chance in the 1990s while photocopying research papers, Kariko told The Associated Press.
- How a Hungarian biochemist helped revolutionize mRNA: Read a CTV News interview with Kariko from 2021
WHY DO MRNA VACCINES MATTER?
Dr. Paul Hunter, a professor of medicine at Britain's University of East Anglia, described the mRNA vaccines made by BioNTech-Pfizer and Moderna Inc. as a "game changer" in shutting down the coronavirus pandemic, crediting the shots with saving millions of lives.
"We would likely only now be coming out of the depths of COVID without the mRNA vaccines," Hunter said.
John Tregoning, of Imperial College London, called Kariko "one of the most inspirational scientists I have met." Her work together with Weissman "shows the importance of basic, fundamental research in the path to solutions to the most pressing societal needs," he said.
The duo's pivotal mRNA research was combined with two other earlier scientific discoveries to create the COVID-19 vaccines. Researchers in Canada had developed a fatty coating to help mRNA get inside cells to do its work. And studies with prior vaccines at the U.S. National Institutes of Health showed how to stabilize the coronavirus spike protein that the new mRNA shots needed to deliver.
Dr. Bharat Pankhania, an infectious diseases expert at Exeter University, predicted the technology used in the vaccines could be used to refine vaccines for other diseases like Ebola, malaria and dengue, and might also be used to create shots that immunize people against certain types of cancer or auto-immune diseases including lupus.
Peter Maybarduk, at the Washington advocacy group Public Citizen, welcomed the recognition of mRNA vaccines but said the award should also be deeply embarrassing for Western countries.
"This is a technology that should have been available to all of humanity but it was almost exclusively available only in the richest countries in the world," he said, adding that much of the funding that led to the development of mRNA technology came from U.S. public funds.
HOW DID KARIKO AND WEISSMAN REACT?
"The future is just so incredible," Weissman said. "We've been thinking for years about everything that we could do with RNA, and now it's here."
Kariko said her husband was the first to pick up the early morning call, handing it to her to hear the news. And Kariko was the one to break the news to Weissman, since she got in touch before the Nobel committee could reach him.
Both scientists thought it was a prank at first until they watched the official announcement.
"I was very much surprised," Kariko said. "But I am very happy."
The two have collaborated for decades, with Kariko focusing on the RNA side and Weissman handling the immunology: "We educated each other," she said.
Before COVID-19, mRNA vaccines were already being tested for diseases like Zika, influenza and rabies -- but the pandemic brought more attention to this approach, Kariko said. Now, scientists are trying out mRNA approaches for cancer, allergies and other gene therapies, Weissman said.
"It's already been going on for many years, but this has just given RNA the recognition," Weissman said.
Kariko's family is no stranger to high honors. Her daughter, Susan Francia, is a double Olympic gold medalist in rowing, competing for the United States.
The prize carries a cash award of 11 million Swedish kronor ($1 million) from a bequest left by the prize's creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel. The laureates are invited to receive their awards at ceremonies on Dec. 10, the anniversary of Nobel's death.
Nobel announcements continue with the physics prize on Tuesday, chemistry on Wednesday and literature on Thursday. The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced Friday and the economics award on Oct. 9.
------
Corder reported from The Hague, Netherlands. Burakoff reported from New York. Associated Press writers Maria Cheng in London and Lauran Neergaard in Washington contributed.
Correction
This story has been updated to correct that Kariko is a professor at Szeged University, not Sagan's University.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Homeowners brace for mortgage payment shock amid higher-for-longer rate outlook
From ultra-low interest rates that led to a huge spike in real estate demand to the speed with which interest rates shot up to levels not seen in a generation, it's been hard to keep up with the shifting landscape for mortgage holders.
Before and after: Damage in wake of Canada's wildfires seen from space
Images captured by satellite show that the damage left in the wake of some of Canada's worst wildfires.
McDonald's, Wendy's defeat lawsuit over size of burgers
McDonald's and Wendy's have defeated a lawsuit accusing them of deceiving hungry diners by exaggerating the size of their burgers.
DEVELOPING New York fraud trial accusing Trump of lying about his wealth opens as he denounces it as a 'scam'
The fraud lawsuit that could cost former U.S. president Donald Trump control of some of his most prized properties went to trial Monday, with New York state lawyers vowing to hold him accountable while he denounced the case as a politically motivated 'scam.'
Precedent-setting espionage trial of former RCMP intelligence director general begins Tuesday
The trial of Cameron Ortis, a former senior RCMP intelligence official accused of passing on top-secret national security data, is set to begin on Tuesday.
10 people are dead after Mexico church roof collapses. No more survivors believed buried in rubble
The collapse of a church roof during a mass in northern Mexico has killed at least 10 people and injured 60, and searchers said Monday that no further people were believed to be trapped in the wreckage.
Couple and dog killed by bear at Banff National Park
Two people are dead after a bear attack in Alberta's Banff National Park.
Where can I get a COVID-19 rapid test? CTV News looks at the rules in each province and territory
As Canadians prepare for another respiratory virus season this fall and winter, some may be curious to know if what they have is a cold, flu or possibly COVID-19. With rapid antigen tests being one popular option, CTV News looks at how many are still in stock in Canada and where you can get one.
What you need to know about the election of a new Speaker
On Tuesday, MPs will be electing a new Speaker of the House of Commons, in the wake of Anthony Rota's resignation. It will be a day for the Canadian political history books, as well as a day full of pomp and procedure. Here's what you need to know about the role, the contenders, and the process.
Canada
-
Military withdraws final charge against Lt.-Gen. Steven Whelan
The Canadian military has withdrawn the one remaining conduct charge against Lt.-Gen. Steven Whelan, ending the court martial that was slated to run the rest of the week.
-
Couple and dog killed by bear at Banff National Park
Two people are dead after a bear attack in Alberta's Banff National Park.
-
5 dead after single-vehicle crash near Swan River, Man.
Swan River RCMP are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed five people in western Manitoba Saturday afternoon.
-
Nearly 500 tenants from 5 apartment buildings in Toronto are now on rent strike
More than 100 tenants at 1440 and 1442 Lawrence Avenue West will go on rent strike Sunday joining the ranks of nearly 500 residents who have been withholding payments since early summer.
-
Half of millennials and Gen Z living paycheque-to-paycheque in Canada while stressing about climate crisis: survey
Struggling under the rising cost of living and an ever mounting fear of the climate crisis, young Canadians don’t see a positive future for themselves right now, according to a recent national survey.
-
Quebec public-sector unions continue to see strong support for strike mandates
Quebec's public sector workers continue to give their unions strong backing to go on strike if they're unable to successfully negotiate new contracts with the provincial government, the federations said at about the half-way point of the voting process.
World
-
Malaysians urged not to panic-buy local rice after import prices for the staple rise substantially
Malaysia's government on Monday reassured the country there is sufficient rice in the market and urged people not to hoard locally produced rice after recent panic-buying led to empty shelves in supermarkets and grocery stores nationwide.
-
U.S. Attorney General Garland says in interview he'd resign if Biden asked him to take action on Trump
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in an interview that aired Sunday that he would resign if asked by President Joe Biden to take action against Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump. But he doesn't think he'll be put in that position.
-
Armenian exodus from Nagorno-Karabakh ebbs as Azerbaijan moves to reaffirm control
The last bus carrying ethnic Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh left the region Monday, completing a gruelling weeklong exodus of over 100,000 people -- more than 80 per cent of its residents -- after Azerbaijan reclaimed the area in a lightning military operation.
-
10 people are dead after Mexico church roof collapses. No more survivors believed buried in rubble
The collapse of a church roof during a mass in northern Mexico has killed at least 10 people and injured 60, and searchers said Monday that no further people were believed to be trapped in the wreckage.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING New York fraud trial accusing Trump of lying about his wealth opens as he denounces it as a 'scam'
The fraud lawsuit that could cost former U.S. president Donald Trump control of some of his most prized properties went to trial Monday, with New York state lawyers vowing to hold him accountable while he denounced the case as a politically motivated 'scam.'
-
Work starts on turning Adolf Hitler's birthplace in Austria into a police station
Work started Monday on turning the house in Austria where Adolf Hitler was born in 1889 into a police station, a project meant to make it unattractive as a site of pilgrimage for people who glorify the Nazi dictator.
Politics
-
What you need to know about the election of a new Speaker
On Tuesday, MPs will be electing a new Speaker of the House of Commons, in the wake of Anthony Rota's resignation. It will be a day for the Canadian political history books, as well as a day full of pomp and procedure. Here's what you need to know about the role, the contenders, and the process.
-
Precedent-setting espionage trial of former RCMP intelligence director general begins Tuesday
The trial of Cameron Ortis, a former senior RCMP intelligence official accused of passing on top-secret national security data, is set to begin on Tuesday.
-
Pierre Poilievre called out for Truth and Reconciliation Day photos with Inuk elder
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre found himself the subject of online criticism after posting photos with an Inuk elder alongside a caption about meeting with Algonquin elders on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Health
-
Where can I get a COVID-19 rapid test? CTV News looks at the rules in each province and territory
As Canadians prepare for another respiratory virus season this fall and winter, some may be curious to know if what they have is a cold, flu or possibly COVID-19. With rapid antigen tests being one popular option, CTV News looks at how many are still in stock in Canada and where you can get one.
-
UN authorizes a second malaria vaccine. Experts warn it's not enough to stop the disease spreading
The World Health Organization authorized a second malaria vaccine on Monday, a decision that could offer countries a cheaper and a more readily available option than the world's first shot against the parasitic disease.
-
Nobel in medicine goes to 2 scientists whose work enabled creation of mRNA vaccines against COVID-19
Two scientists won the Nobel Prize in medicine on Monday for discoveries that enabled the creation of mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 and that could be used to develop other shots in the future.
Sci-Tech
-
Sam Bankman-Fried must now convince a jury that the former crypto king was not a crook
For a while, Sam Bankman-Fried tried to convince politicians and the public that he was the next J.P. Morgan. Now, he has to convince a jury that he wasn't, in reality, the next Bernie Madoff.
-
Scientists have observed antimatter free-falling due to gravity for the first time
For the first time, an international team of scientists have directly observed that antimatter – the mysterious counterpart to ordinary matter – free-falls under gravity, answering a question which has been the subject of endless speculation among the scientific community.
-
Man arrested in killing of Baltimore tech entrepreneur Pava LaPere was released from prison in 2022
The man arrested Thursday in the killing of a Baltimore tech entrepreneur was released from prison last year after serving a shortened sentence for a 2013 rape and was suspected in another rape days before the slaying last week, police said.
Entertainment
-
A second U.K. police force is looking into allegations of sexual offences committed by Russell Brand
A second British police force is looking into sexual offences allegedly committed by actor and comedian Russell Brand, British media reported Monday.
-
Beyonce, like Taylor, is heading to movie theaters with a new film
A documentary chronicling Beyonce's just-concluded 39-city Renaissance World Tour will premiere in North American theaters Dec. 1, AMC Theaters announced Monday.
-
Taylor Swift watches Travis Kelce's Chiefs take on the Jets at MetLife Stadium
Taylor Swift couldn't just shake off another chance to watch Travis Kelce on the football field. The 12-time Grammy Award winner arrived at MetLife Stadium about 40 minutes before kickoff Sunday night to watch Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs take on the New York Jets.
Business
-
McDonald's, Wendy's defeat lawsuit over size of burgers
McDonald's and Wendy's have defeated a lawsuit accusing them of deceiving hungry diners by exaggerating the size of their burgers.
-
Malaysians urged not to panic-buy local rice after import prices for the staple rise substantially
Malaysia's government on Monday reassured the country there is sufficient rice in the market and urged people not to hoard locally produced rice after recent panic-buying led to empty shelves in supermarkets and grocery stores nationwide.
-
Laurentian Bank appoints new CEO after computer mainframe outage
Following a major power outage last week, the effects of which are still being felt, Laurentian Bank has announced the departure of its president and chief executive officer, Rania Llewellyn, and its board chairman Michael Mueller.
Lifestyle
-
-
Work starts on turning Adolf Hitler's birthplace in Austria into a police station
Work started Monday on turning the house in Austria where Adolf Hitler was born in 1889 into a police station, a project meant to make it unattractive as a site of pilgrimage for people who glorify the Nazi dictator.
-
Chair hogs, dining divas and boorish boozers: Is cruising etiquette lost at sea?
When it comes to uncouth, uncultured and downright unacceptable behaviour on ships, experts in travel etiquette and cruising have seen it all. They share plenty of bad behaviours for passengers to avoid (and good ones they should emulate).
Sports
-
Raptors president Masai Ujiri on Knicks lawsuit: 'Go figure'
Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri is dismissive of a lawsuit brought against his team by the rival New York Knicks.
-
Francis Lee, former Manchester City and England striker, dies at 79
Francis Lee, the former Manchester City and England striker, has died. He was 79. Lee's death was announced on Monday by City, where he was also its chairman in the 1990s after retiring from playing soccer.
-
Spain's women's team players Putellas, Rodriguez and Paredes appear before a judge in Rubiales probe
Two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas and two of her teammates on Spain's women's national team appeared before a judge Monday as witnesses in the investigation of former soccer federation president Luis Rubiales for kissing a player on the lips.
Autos
-
Andretti Global clears first hurdle to join Formula One as an 11th team with FIA expansion approval
The FIA on Monday said Michael Andretti meets all required criteria to field a Formula One team, an important step toward expanding the F1 grid to 11 teams.
-
Unifor sets Oct. 9 deadline for contract talks with General Motors
Unifor has set a deadline for its contract talks with General Motors for 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 9.
-
From vehicle brakes to smart plugs: These were the major recalls in Canada this week
This week the government of Canada issued recalls and safety alerts for a series of vehicle components and consumer products. With dangers ranging from short circuit fire risks to electric shock hazards, here are some recalls the country has seen this week.