More than 117,000 BlendJet portable blenders recalled over fire, laceration risk
BlendJet is recalling 117,286 of its portable blenders in Canada and 4.8 million in the United States over laceration and fire hazards after receiving dozens of injury reports.
A recall notice by Health Canada warns the now-recalled BlendJet 2 Portable Blenders can overheat or catch fire, and that the blender's blades can break off during use.
The company has received one report of fire and approximately 10 reports of metal blades breaking in Canada as of Dec. 14, though no injuries have been reported in Canada.
Outside of Canada, the company has received approximately 319 reports of the blades breaking while in use and 16 reports of overheating or fires, resulting in property damage claims of approximately US $150,000. Injuries in the U.S. include reports of approximately 49 minor burns and one minor laceration.
Health Canada, in a joint recall with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, is urging consumers to stop using the recalled BlendJet 2 Portable Blenders immediately and contact BlendJet for a free base unit replacement.
The recall covers units in multiple colours with serial numbers starting with the digits 5201 to 5542, sold between approximately October 2020 and August 2023.
The California-based company says BlendJet 2 blenders currently available for purchase through the company's website and retail partners are not affected by the recall.
For more information about identifying, replacing and disposing of a recalled BlendJet 2 blender, visit either the Health Canada page for the recall, or BlendJet's own recall page.
