Just-released data shows how Canada's tobacco use compares to that of the rest of the world

Canada's inflation rate rose 3.4 per cent in December
Statistics Canada says the annual inflation rate rose 3.4 per cent in December, an uptick that was largely expected by economists.
Tobacco use continues to decline in Canada and globally, according to a new report from the World Health Organization (WHO). Approximately one in five adults worldwide consumed tobacco in 2022, down from one in three in 2000.
In Canada, the decrease has been even more significant, with tobacco use dropping from 28.3 per cent of adults in 2000 to just 11.4 per cent in 2022.
"Good progress has been made in tobacco control in recent years, but there is no time for complacency," Dr. Ruediger Krech, director of the WHO's Department of Health Promotion, said in a news release.
Southeast Asia currently has the highest percentage of tobacco users at 26.5 per cent of adults, according to the Geneva-based WHO, followed closely by Europe at 25.3 per cent. While both rates are declining, the WHO expects Europe to have the highest percentage of users by 2030.
Tobacco use rates among women in Europe are more than double the global average and reducing more slowly than in other regions, the WHO notes. Currently, 82 per cent of the world's 1.25 billion tobacco users are male.
"The largest number of female smokers per WHO Region are the 65 million living in the European Region, representing over 40 per cent of all female smokers in the world," the report explains. "The high-income countries have the largest proportion of female smokers at 50 per of all women smokers, or 76 million smokers."
An estimated 3.7 million Canadians currently use tobacco, according to the WHO, including 2.2 million men and 1.5 million women.
While 150 countries are successfully reducing tobacco use, the WHO says only 56 are on track to reach a voluntary international goal of decreasing use by 30 per cent between 2010 and 2025. The WHO expects Canada to exceed that target with a 44.6 per cent reduction, while the U.S. is estimated to achieve a 15.5 per cent reduction.
There are, however, several outliers to the global trend. At least nine countries, including Croatia, Slovakia and Qatar, are unlikely to experience a significant change, while six are expected to see increased tobacco use over time: Congo, Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Oman and Moldova.
In an effort to curb smoking and tobacco use in Canada, new rules will go into effect this year that require health warnings to be placed directly on products like individual cigarettes.
Previous regulations introduced plain and standardized brown packaging for tobacco products in 2019, while large graphic health warnings were mandated in 2011.
Yukon became the last Canadian province or territory to ban smoking in indoor public spaces in 2008. Tobacco products are also heavily taxed while company advertising and sponsorship is largely restricted.
"While prevalence is decreasing in most countries, tobacco-related deaths can be expected to remain high until all the people who are still using tobacco in 2022, or formerly used tobacco over a long period in their life, have passed through the years when they are at greatest risk of dying from a tobacco-related illness," the report concludes.
"Countries implementing strong tobacco control measures can expect to wait about 30 years between turning the prevalence rate from increasing to decreasing and seeing an associated turnaround in the number of deaths due to tobacco."
In the face of "tobacco industry interference," the WHO is urging countries to bolster tobacco control measures and keep nicotine products like vapes and e-cigarettes away from children.
"I'm astounded at the depths the tobacco industry will go to pursue profits at the expense of countless lives," Krech said. "We see that the minute a government thinks they have won the fight against tobacco the tobacco industry seizes the opportunity to manipulate health policies and sell their deadly products."
Christina Applegate was moved to tears during Monday’s Emmy Awards telecast when she appeared on stage to present the awards for outstanding supporting actress and outstanding lead actress in a comedy series.
As consumers struggle with inflation and rising food prices, Canada’s largest supermarket chain is facing criticism for cutting discounts on its most affordable items. Loblaw Companies Ltd. and their stores across Canada are adjusting their 50 per cent discount for last-day sale items — products that will expire the following day or soon after — to 30 per cent.
An RCMP major crime investigator was the first to testify on Monday in the coroner's inquest into the 2022 mass murders committed by Myles Sanderson on James Smith Cree Nation.
Off in the distance, Ukraine, fighting for its survival. Seen from up here, in the cockpit of a French air force surveillance plane flying over neighbouring Romania, the snow-dusted landscapes look deceptively peaceful.
Environment Canada's weather map looks like a quilt made up of various warnings and alerts from coast to coast, ranging from snow squall and rainfall advisories to warnings about the extreme cold.
Donald Trump demonstrated Monday night that it's still his Republican Party. Here are six takeaways from the Iowa GOP caucuses.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is warning Canadians to not eat one brand of frozen corn after its investigation found possible salmonella contamination.
'Succession' won best drama series, 'The Bear' won best comedy, and both dominated the acting awards at Monday night's Emmys, while Quinta Brunson scored an emotional and historic win for 'Abbott Elementary.'
It’s been nearly three years since 9-week-old Xavier Wilkinson died due to complications arising from a brain injury, yet his mother still doesn’t – and may never – know exactly what happened to him, a prosecutor told the jury at the murder trial for the boy’s father on Monday afternoon.
It has taken 32 years, but the majority of the work to renovate a nearly 130-year-old building in southern Manitoba is complete.
The First Nations Child and Family Caring Society says Canada is systematically failing to respond to Jordan's Principle requests to fund health and social services for children first and figure out who should be paying later.
Undercover police investigating the murder of a 13-year-old girl in British Columbia disguised themselves as tea marketers to secretly collect the DNA of about 150 Kurdish community members, court recordings reveal.
The federal government has announced it will provide up to $86 million in funding to 15 organizations across Canada focused on increasing the amount of internationally educated health-care workers who are credentialed to work in Canada.
Donald Trump decisively won the Iowa caucuses on Monday with his closest rivals languishing far behind, a crucial victory that reinforces the former president's grip on his party at the outset of the GOP's 2024 nomination fight.
Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy suspended his bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination on Monday and endorsed former president Donald Trump after finishing a distant fourth in Iowa's leadoff caucuses.
The European Union presidency on Tuesday warned that the foundations of democracy will be put to the test during the November U.S. election, envisaging a scenario where the longstanding trans-Atlantic alliance could unravel ever more.
The operator of the wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Japan said Tuesday it has no new safety worries and envisions no changes to the plant's decommissioning plans even after a deadly earthquake on Jan. 1 caused minor damage to another idled nuclear plant, rekindling concerns and prompting a regulatory body to order a close examination.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is headlining a frenzied first full day of the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in the Swiss ski resort of Davos, where top officials from the United States, the European Union, China, the Middle East and beyond also will be prominent Tuesday.
Federal officials were wary of creating a chill within ethnic communities and rattling Canada's bilateral relations as they fleshed out next steps to secure vital scientific research, internal documents show.
Five members of Parliament are in the Middle East to hear from Palestinians about how Canada can best push for peace and human rights in the region, with plans to visit the West Bank which has seen rising violence.
There will be a state funeral for former NDP leader Ed Broadbent. Broadbent died on Jan. 11 at the age of 87. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced today that the state funeral will be held in Ottawa on Jan. 28.
Blue Monday, the saddest day of the year, might be a myth, but mental health experts say there are plenty of factors that could contribute to the January blues, and plenty of ways to counteract them.
The sale of fentanyl on the dark web grows so fast that sellers are able to offer steep discounts, and researchers worry it will be difficult to stop, a new study has found.
A sliver of a 4.5 billion-year-old asteroid has made its way from the stars to a laboratory here in Winnipeg – all part of a NASA space mission to learn about the origins of life on Earth.
A U.S. company's lunar lander is now headed back toward Earth from the vicinity of the moon after a failed moonshot.
Elton John has achieved EGOT status. The famed British singer-pianist won an Emmy Award on Monday night for best variety special (live) for "Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium," a three-hour concert documentary that streamed on Disney+.
Quinta Brunson took home an Emmy on Monday for best actress in a comedy series, becoming the first Black actress to win the category since 1981 when 'The Jeffersons' star Isabel Sanford won.
Canadian shippers are starting to feel the strain of recent attacks on cargo vessels in the Red Sea, as container rates rise and boats roll in late on the East Coast.
Guinness World Records says it has suspended the title of oldest dog ever that was held by a Portuguese dog that died last year. The publication said it was reviewing the title after some veterinarians questioned his age.
Madison Marsh, a 22-year-old second lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force and master's student at the Harvard Kennedy School's public policy program, emerged victorious at the 2024 Miss America pageant in Orlando, Fla. on Sunday night.
Golden State forward Draymond Green returned to action Monday after missing 16 games as part of a league suspension for his history of misconduct, the action coming after he struck Phoenix centre Jusuf Nurkic in the face during a Dec. 12 game.
Lionel Messi was selected over Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, and World Cup champion Aitana Bonmatí won over Spain teammate Jenni Hermoso and Colombia star Linda Caicedo.
The hum of plows clearing snow from concourses and the scrape of shovels digging out seats echoed throughout Highmark Stadium on Monday hours before the Buffalo Bills hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers in a storm-delayed AFC wild-card playoff game.
The top U.S. telecommunications regulator is asking automakers how they plan to protect people from being stalked or harassed by partners who have access to vehicle location and other data.
Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Thursday she met with Honda Motor 7267.T representatives about locating a potential almost 2-trillion-yen (US$13.7 billion) electric vehicle plant in the country.
Toronto has topped the list of the most congested cities in North America, beating out both New York and Mexico City, according to new traffic data released by navigation and location technology company TomTom.
