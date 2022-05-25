Journalists face 'alarming' levels of stress, trauma and harassment, report suggests

OTTAWA -

A new report finds that members of Canada's news industry are suffering "alarming" levels of work-related stress and trauma.

The survey suggests that media workers suffer high rates of mental health symptoms, with 69 per cent of respondents reporting anxiety and 46 per cent saying they struggle with depression.

More than half of respondents said they had received online harassment and threats, and 35 per cent said they had faced harassment in the field.

The survey also indicates that exposure to trauma is taking a toll on media workers, with 80 per cent of participants saying they've experienced burnout as a result of reporting on stories about death, injury and suffering.

The findings from the online survey of journalists and media workers were presented on Parliament Hill today. The survey was also distributed to Canadian Press employees.

The 1,251 voluntary responses were collected between Nov. 1 and Dec. 18, 2021. The polling industry's professional body, the Canadian Research Insights Council, says online surveys cannot be assigned a margin of error.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2022