Journal publisher retracts studies used by Texas judge who ruled to suspend use of abortion pill

Canada to send firefighting experts, equipment to Chile to help battle wildfires
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Canada will be sending firefighting experts and equipment to Chile as the country battles wildfires.
The academic publisher Sage Publications has retracted studies used by a Texas judge in a ruling that would suspend federal approval of the abortion pill mifepristone. The retractions, Sage said, were based on unreliable data and conflicts of interest around the authors’ ties to the anti-abortion movement.
The studies were published in the Sage journal Health Services Research and Managerial Epidemiology. They are “A Longitudinal Cohort Study of Emergency Room Utilization Following Mifepristone Chemical and Surgical Abortions, 1999–2015” from 2021, “A Post Hoc Exploratory Analysis: Induced Abortion Complications Mistaken for Miscarriage in the Emergency Room are a Risk Factor for Hospitalization” from 2022 and “Doctors Who Perform Abortions: Their Characteristics and Patterns of Holding and Using Hospital Privileges” from 2019.
The 2021 study concluded that ER visits were more likely after a medication abortion rather than a surgical abortion. The Texas judge whose ruling in April 2023 would suspended federal approval of mifepristone, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, cited this study to suggest that the groups that brought the mifepristone lawsuit had the legal right — known as standing — to bring their challenge because adverse events from medication abortion can “overwhelm the medical system and place ‘enormous pressure and stress’ on doctors during emergencies and complications.’ ”
The 2022 study determined that medication abortion was more likely to send people to the ER for the surgical removal of “retained products of conception” and that those who concealed the fact that they had a medication abortion were more likely to be admitted than those whose cases were misclassified as miscarriages. It also warned that patients and personnel should be made aware of the risk. Kacsmaryk cited this study to suggest that the number of adverse events from medication abortion drugs is probably under-reported.
The judge did not cite the 2019 study, which looked at the characteristics of doctors who performed abortion in Florida and whether they had hospital admitting privileges.
The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments in March about mifepristone, one of two drugs commonly used in the U.S. for a medication abortion. For now, mifepristone remains available and not subject to restrictions that Kacsmaryk and a federal appeals court have said should be imposed on its use. The high court determined in April 2023 that access to the drug would remain unchanged until the appeals process finishes.
Medication abortion is the most common form of abortion in the U.S., and multiple peer-reviewed studies have shown that it is highly safe and effective.
In a note from the publisher, the academic editors said Monday that “we made this decision with the journal’s editor because of undeclared conflicts of interest and after expert reviewers found that the studies demonstrate a lack of scientific rigor that invalidates or renders unreliable the authors’ conclusions.”
Sage said that “Upon submission, the lead author declared no conflicts of interest and all authors declared the same within each article; however, all but one of the article’s authors had an affiliation with one or more of Charlotte Lozier Institute, Elliot Institute, and American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists – all pro-life advocacy organizations that explicitly support judicial action to restrict access to mifepristone.”
Sage said it was made aware of the potential problems when a reader reached out after the 2021 study was published, it said. The reader said they had concerns that some of the data used to draw the study’s conclusions was misleading and pointed out the authors’ affiliation with the anti-abortion movement.
Sage asked outside experts to review the research that was the foundation for these studies. The independent experts concluded that the 2021 study and a 2022 paper that relied on the same data had invalid conclusions based on the way the study was designed, “unjustified or incorrect” assumptions about its facts, errors in the authors’ analysis of the data and “misleading presentations of the data.”
The experts concluded that the 2019 study, which used a different dataset, also contained misleading presentations of the findings that “demonstrate a lack of scientific rigor and render the authors’ conclusions unreliable.”
Sage, an independent publisher of more than 1,000 journals, said it prioritizes “academic integrity free from the pressures of shareholders, and, while upholding editorial independence, work with our journal editors to achieve high standards of scientific rigor and integrity. When we become aware that those standards have not been met, we take seriously our responsibility to investigate and correct the academic record when necessary.”
In a statement emailed to CNN, Jim Studnicki, the lead author of the studies and vice president at the Charlotte Lozier Institute, said authors “fully complied with Sage’s conflict disclosure requirements,” and that funding and organizational affiliations were reported.
Sage said another reason that the studies were retracted is because of a conflict of interest with one of the peer reviewers. When journals publish research, the work is supposed to be reviewed by experts with no conflict of interest, but these articles were reviewed by a researcher who, at the time, also had an affiliation with the Charlotte Lozier Institute, according to Sage. CLI told CNN that it was Sage that picked the reviewers. “It is entirely the responsibility of the journal, not CLI,” Studnicki’s statement said.
Studnicki also disagreed with the publisher’s claims about the data. “To date, Sage has advanced no valid objection to their findings and shown no evidence of any major errors, miscalculations, or falsehoods,” the email said. CLI posted a rebuttal online.
Two European officials criticized Donald Trump on Sunday after comments the former U.S. president made about not protecting NATO allies who aren't paying enough from a potential Russian invasion.
When Maryam Ali saw a headlight on her car turn on in the middle of the night, she knew something wasn’t right — and rushed out to confront two car thieves, screaming at them.
Ottawa paramedics say a 2-year-old girl was taken to CHEO as a precaution Saturday after she found a syringe at a local park and put it in her mouth.
A new book offers an unprecedented peek into Canadians' bedrooms.
Canada is approaching total irrelevance in the world's fastest-growing continent, experts argue, saying that a pattern of disengagement in trade, diplomacy and investment in Africa means Ottawa is ceding ground to Russia and China.
Italy has been shaken by the alleged gang rape of a 13-year-old girl in front of her boyfriend in a public park in the Sicilian city of Catania, the latest in a string of shocking sexual attacks in the country.
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection dog sniffed out something unusual in luggage from a traveller returning from Africa -- mummified monkeys.
King Charles III is showing the world he is a 'steady hand,' says CTV News royal commentator Afua Hagan, after the King attended Sunday services for the first time since his cancer diagnosis was revealed.
The warm temperatures in Quebec broke multiple records across the province, including in Montreal whose previous high mark was set more than 20 years ago.
The Carnaval de Quebec's Palais de Bonhomme was closed prematurely on Sunday for safety reasons and will only be viewable from outside of the structure.
Ontario Provincial Police say two drivers are facing stunt driving charges after being stopped on Highway 417 Saturday night.
An Ontario brewery that hosted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this week says it’s been inundated with hundreds of hateful messages since then.
Israel shouldn't go ahead with a military operation in the densely populated Gaza border town of Rafah without a 'credible' plan to protect civilians, President Joe Biden told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, the White House said.
The remnants of a slow-moving atmospheric river storm delivered the first notable snowfall of the season across eastern New Mexico on its way toward the Texas Panhandle and central Oklahoma.
Russian forces launched 45 drones over Ukraine Sunday in a five-and-a-half-hour barrage, officials said, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy continued the reshuffle of his war cabinet as the war enters its third year.
As a growing number of Republicans oppose U.S. aid to Ukraine, the Senate's leaders are arguing in strong terms that the money is crucial to pushing back against Russian President Vladimir Putin and maintaining America's global standing.
Chicago will again extend its 60-day limit on shelter stays for asylum seekers, Mayor Brandon Johnson announced, just days ahead of a deadline that could have evicted nearly 2,000 migrants.
Health Minister Mark Holland says he has 'every confidence' his government can deliver pharmacare legislation by the promised March 1 deadline, and that the Liberals are 'not pulling the fire alarm' on their confidence-and-supply deal with the NDP over the issue.
An Alberta Health Services investigation into a long-running dispute involving six physicians and conflict of interest allegations has been animated by new counter-accusations and legal warnings.
A synthetic opioid 25 times more powerful than fentanyl has made its way to the Quebec City region, where public health officials reported Saturday they have detected the dangerous compound in pale green tablets that mimic the appearance of other prescription opioids.
Viral videos of people who appear to be driving Tesla vehicles while wearing mixed reality headsets have sparked safety concerns within the U.S. government and among Canadian tech experts.
Despite worries artificial intelligence lacks empathy and could be coming to steal their jobs, a growing number of Canadians are turning to AI tools, a new poll suggests.
Astronauts from Turkiye, Italy and Sweden returned to Earth on Friday, ending a private three-week mission to the International Space Station.
Rapper and hip-hop star Drake surprised a cancer survivor and fan who just finished chemotherapy with US$100,000 at his Bridgestone Arena concert in Nashville.
The great adventure Taylor Swift promised fans in Tokyo continued Sunday at Allegiant Stadium, where the pop star planned to watch boyfriend Travis Kelce and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs play the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl.
Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week include new housing and economic data.
Jeff Bezos filed a statement with federal regulators indicating his sale of nearly 12 million shares of Amazon stock worth more than US$2 billion.
Elon Musk's brain implant company Neuralink has moved its legal corporate home from Delaware to Nevada after a Delaware judge struck down Musk's US$55.8 billion pay package as CEO of Tesla.
When gathering to watch the Super Bowl on Sunday, the culinary choices may be as important as the final score.
Valentine's Day is one of those holidays that haters call "forced," commercialized and downright expensive to pull off if expectations are to be met. This year, the day of romance that has grown into a celebration of all-around love and friendship is the first since the U.S. surgeon general issued a public health advisory last spring declaring loneliness and isolation an "epidemic" with dire consequences.
Cristina Farina was disappointed when she was stood up in London, but then she got chatting with stranger Matt Reinecke, changing the course of their lives forever.
Canada's women's basketball team has qualified for the Paris Olympics.
Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly has been offered an in-person hearing for cross-checking Ottawa Senator’s Ridly Greig Saturday night.
Canada's women's 4x100-metre freestyle relay team earned bronze on Sunday at the world aquatics championships.
Ontario Provincial Police say two drivers are facing stunt driving charges after being stopped on Highway 417 Saturday night.
Carmakers say they're caught in a game of cat-and-mouse with criminals as auto thefts surge.
