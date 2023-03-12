How a Toronto-made AI therapist could bridge the gap in Canada’s mental health-care system
When Entisar Bukair needs a moment for self-care and to destress, she opens up the Mind-Easy app on her phone.
There, the London, Ont. lawyer is greeted by her friendly, artificial intelligence (AI) avatar, who leads her through breathing exercises and listens while she vents about her busy day.
The avatar, named Olivia, speaks back to Bukair in Arabic -- a feature of the app that allows users to select different languages for interactions.
A friend suggested the app to Bukair last November as she was looking for an easy and regular way to take care of her mental health. As a practising lawyer, she said being mindful of her own well-being is important when taking on other people's emotions.
"It feels super personalized and the avatars that are showing up, they look like me," Bukair told CTVNews.ca in an interview.
Bukair said she tried in-person therapy in the past, but felt like it was hard for her therapist to connect with her.
"They don't take into the fact that I am a veiled Muslim woman, because the person offering to me is not placing the same weight and significance that I would on these different intersectionalities and identities that I hold so dearly to my heart," Bukair said.
Artificial intelligence has been used in health care for years, but more recently it’s increasingly being incorporated into mental health care. Many telehealth companies are using AI to give personalized health care to patients, and most use text as a main form of communication. Companies such as Mindstrong, Headspace and Woebot Health provide personal chat rooms to converse with AI-powered "therapists.”
The COVID-19 pandemic showcased just how fragile the health-care system is, especially as professionals started leaving the industry due to being overworked or stressed. As mental health crises escalated, that side of the industry became overburdened, which is where experts believe AI could step in.
"Rather than thinking of [AI as] taking away jobs, we can think of it more as taking the population-based care that we've done in the past, where we average things," Carolyn McGregor, research chair of health and wellness and AI at Ontario Tech University, told CTVNews.ca in an interview."We're really trying to use technology now to make what's called precision public health or precision health, where we're really trying to tailor it to an individual."
In the case of Mind-Easy, the app aims to provide preventative mental health care while being culturally sensitive to different backgrounds. The tech startup was created by three University of Toronto graduates who saw gaps in Canada's current health-care system. The lengthy wait times to see a mental health professional in Canada, the lack of therapists or counsellors able to provide care in different languages and burnout from professionals are three main gaps the Mind-Easy founders set out to address.
"There is a huge shortage of therapists right now, not everywhere, but the reality of things is that not everybody can go to therapy and there's just not enough human capital to cater to the global problem of mental health," co-founder Alexandra Assouad said. "So we need machine-reliable solutions to optimize where human capital is actually employed in therapy."
The Mind-Easy app is free to download but additional access to more services will cost users about $12.99 a month or $102.99 for a year. By comparison, traditional therapy that’s not covered under a provincial health plan can cost between $50 to $300 a session.
For Bukair, the app is easy to use and provides a sense of security knowing the person she sees on the video call is not real.
Pictured is Entisar Bukair's AI named Olivia. (Screenshot)
"I do acknowledge the fact that it is like a robot at the end of the day," she said. "And it's going to be different than humans, for sure (but) I think the people that really gravitate to this app, like myself, are people that want to use something to supplement the human interaction that we already get in our everyday lives or through traditional mental health resources."
Dalia Ahmed, one of the founders of Mind-Easy and a psychotherapist, says the app is not there to diagnose or provide traditional talk therapy to users but instead focuses on preventative measures to boost one's mental health.
"Our mission is really to be able to create space for proactive and preventative mental health, because right now, it's super binary, you either have a diagnosis or you're waiting till crisis and intervention," she told CTVNews.ca in an interview.
HOW AI WORKS IN MIND-EASY
Mind-Easy is a relatively new app that has more than 15,000 users in 17 different countries across the world. The founders say there are about 2,000 active users per month.
Bukair, who was skeptical about the service initially, now visits the app at least twice a week to keep her own mental health in check.
Mind-Easy will send Bukair notifications reminding her to check in and complete an exercise. Sometimes the prompt will start by asking her how she feels that day and, based on Bukair's responses, the AI will give instructions.
Recently, Bukair told Olivia she was feeling calm and excited for her work day ahead.
"(Olivia) gave me a bunch of options to be like: What do you want to do with this calmness? Do you want to understand what calmness feels? Do you want to practice calmness?" Bukair recounted.
From there, Bukair said she could choose what to do. Sometimes it is breathing exercises, other times it could be a journal entry prompt. In that instance, Olivia suggested a two-minute video on calmness.
"But say I want more resources or say that video wasn't enough for me, you have an option of writing (in a chat) or speaking more," Bukair said.
Mind-Easy can be used similarly to how a counsellor is used, allowing a person to vent and then reflect on the session. Using natural language and different dialects, the AI can understand a person's voice. The second part of the AI used is the avatars; each one is unique to the person they are serving.
ChatGPT, a type of open AI, has raised concerns about whether the information provided to the user is factual. The text-based AI allows users to ask it a question and will respond in different mediums such as poems, stories or essays. Whereas this type of AI is scraping information from the internet, Mind-Easy's AI can only pull information from one place.
"We've incorporated a chatbot, which works off of therapeutic interventions, research and clinical information that we've worked to collect but also exists," Akanksha Shelat, co-founder of Mind-Easy, told CTVNews.ca in an interview. "We (then) break it down into a language that's understandable for day-to-day use and also for the person that we're talking to."
For the Mind-Easy founders, the connection to human-like technology is important when opening up about mental health.
"It's not just random text on screen or not just a general translation, it's an avatar talking to you and asking you, 'Hey, how are you feeling?'" Shelat said.
THE FUTURE OF AI IN MENTAL HEALTH CARE
AI has been used in health care before, but the look and type of the technology has changed, McGregor said.
"In mental health one of the things that are really important is to understand what's the local resources available to you, not only in your own country, but around in your region," McGregor said.
Using location data from a person's phone and heart rate from a smart watch, for example, McGregor said it is possible to have AI gather mental health-specific resources for a person and notify them of options when they are in need of support.
"It's a combination of developers working with people from the mental health sector to understand how to make those connections, and also making sure you have the right information about the area that you're in," she said.
With avatars like the ones used by Mind-Easy, McGregor says they are just the first layer of technology people see.
"We have to always keep in mind these avatars, as you see them on the screen, behind it is another piece of technology, that's giving it the sentence that it then needs to say to you," she said.
Applications that can access a person's data through wearable tech, such as watches or rings, can use AI to watch for indicators that a person's mental state is changing and personalize the care needed, McGregor said. A person’s breathing patterns are just one example of such indicators.
As AI continues to develop, the level of intimacy with technology in health care will eventually become the norm, she said. In order for patients to receive the level of detailed and personalized care, McGregor says AI is needed.
"It's just not practical for one doctor to be looking in so much detail at one person," she said.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
How a Toronto-made AI therapist could bridge the gap in Canada’s mental health-care system
Artificial intelligence is increasingly being incorporated into people's daily lives, including in mental health care in Canada. Many telehealth companies are using AI to give personalized health care to patients, and most use text as a main form of communication.
More coverage disruptions at BBC as Lineker crisis deepens
The BBC's sports coverage faced a second day of severe disruptions Sunday as dozens of staff refused to work in solidarity with top soccer host Gary Lineker, who was suspended by the broadcaster after he tweeted criticism of the British government's asylum policy.
After 90 RCMP Musical Ride performances, Noble finds new home with King Charles
King Charles III has a brand new horse — a gift from the RCMP in honour of his coronation.
Canadians competing in top categories at tonight's Oscars
Canadians are well-positioned ahead of Hollywood's biggest night, competing in some of the top categories at tonight's Academy Awards. Ontario-born filmmakers Sarah Polley and James Cameron are both vying for best picture for their movies 'Women Talking' and 'Avatar: The Way of Water.'
Everything you need to know about the 2023 Academy Awards tonight
Hollywood is gearing up for the 95th Academy Awards, where 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' comes in the lead nominee and the film industry will hope to move past 'the slap' of last year's ceremony.
Flair Airlines has four planes seized in commercial dispute
Flair Airlines had four aircraft seized on Saturday as a result of a commercial dispute with a New-York based hedge fund and aircraft lessor, resulting in flight cancellations, a spokesman for the ultra-low cost carrier said.
Americans' fun road trip to Mexico became days of horror
It was supposed to be a fun road trip to Mexico, a post-pandemic adventure for a group of childhood friends, but once they got to Mexico, the trip took a terrible turn. Two members of the group would never make it home.
Dellen Millard, Mark Smich murder appeals reopen wounds for victim's family, 10 years later
When Dellen Millard and Mark Smich make their appeals before Ontario's highest court starting Monday, they will be entitled to reduced sentences for their multiple murder convictions -- cutting 50 years and 25 years off their respective parole ineligibility periods.
Police: Stalker kills woman, husband in Seattle-area home
A longhaul truck driver from Texas who became obsessed with a software engineer in Washington state after meeting her through a social media chatroom app killed her, her husband and himself after stalking them for months, police said.
Canada
-
Supreme Court of Canada restores voyeurism conviction against B.C. hockey coach
The Supreme Court of Canada has overturned a British Columbia court ruling and restored two voyeurism convictions against a former Metro Vancouver minor hockey coach.
-
Dellen Millard, Mark Smich murder appeals reopen wounds for victim's family, 10 years later
When Dellen Millard and Mark Smich make their appeals before Ontario's highest court starting Monday, they will be entitled to reduced sentences for their multiple murder convictions -- cutting 50 years and 25 years off their respective parole ineligibility periods.
-
Tim Hortons mistakenly told an Ontario man he'd won $10K. Now, he wants to sue
Some Ontario residents who were misled by a glitch in Tim Horton’s Roll Up To Win Contest, and mistakenly told they had won $10,000, are now exploring their legal options against the Canadian coffee chain.
-
After 90 RCMP Musical Ride performances, Noble finds new home with King Charles
King Charles III has a brand new horse — a gift from the RCMP in honour of his coronation.
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates | Pivot Airlines crew seeking justice after 'cocaine cargo' detainment
CTV W5 investigates what authorities knew about plans to smuggle cocaine out of the Dominican Republic on a Toronto-bound Pivot Airlines flight. The airline's crew is demanding justice following their eight-month detention.
-
Toronto MPP steps down from Ontario PC caucus amid allegations of election interference
Toronto MPP Vincent Ke is leaving the Progressive Conservative caucus to sit as an independent amid allegations that he was involved in China’s election interference during the 2019 federal election.
World
-
Thousands take part in new Greece protest over train crash
Thousands of people protested on Sunday against safety deficiencies in Greece's railway network nearly two weeks after dozens were killed in the country's deadliest train crash.
-
Anti-Trump GOP voters mostly loyal in 2022, but not entirely
While former U.S. president Donald Trump holds a tight grasp on much of the GOP base, there is a notable minority of Republican voters who do not consider themselves MAGA members.
-
Russian advance stalls in Ukraine's Bakhmut, think tank says
Russia's advance seems to have stalled in Moscow's campaign to capture the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, a leading think tank said in an assessment of the longest ground battle of the war.
-
Jehovah's Witnesses shocked by Hamburg attack, thank police
The Jehovah's Witnesses expressed shock Saturday over the deadly shooting at one of the group's halls in Hamburg, Germany, but thanked German authorities for preventing more bloodshed through their swift intervention during the attack.
-
Indonesia's Merapi volcano spews hot clouds in new eruption
Indonesia's Mount Merapi erupted Saturday with avalanches of searing gas clouds and lava, forcing authorities to halt tourism and mining activities on the slopes of the country's most active volcano.
-
Man convicted of killing Kristin Smart gets 25 years to life
The man convicted of killing Kristin Smart, who vanished from a California college campus more than 25 years ago, was sentenced Friday to 25 years to life in prison.
Politics
-
'We all have a role to play': Governor General Mary Simon speaks out against online hate and what can be done to fight it
Governor General Mary Simon is standing up against the online hate directed at her in the hopes of creating 'a world where true equity and respect are not the exception, but the norm.'
-
Western Canada seeks LNG, energy pledges in Liberals' Indo-Pacific strategy
As the Trudeau government fleshes out its Indo-Pacific strategy, Western Canada is seeking more certainty from the Liberals on expanding energy exports to Asia.
-
Meta to block access to news on Facebook, Instagram if Online News Act adopted as-is
Canadians would no longer be able to access news on Facebook or Instagram if the federal government's proposed Online News Act passes in its current form, the parent company behind the two popular social media platforms said.
Health
-
How a Toronto-made AI therapist could bridge the gap in Canada’s mental health-care system
Artificial intelligence is increasingly being incorporated into people's daily lives, including in mental health care in Canada. Many telehealth companies are using AI to give personalized health care to patients, and most use text as a main form of communication.
-
Mediterranean and MIND diets reduced signs of Alzheimer's in brain tissue, study finds
People who consumed foods from the plant-based Mediterranean and brain-focused MIND diets had fewer of the hallmark signs of Alzheimer's — sticky beta-amyloid plaques and tau tangles in the brain — when autopsied, a new study found.
-
Report says long COVID could impact economy and be 'mass disabling event' in Canada
A report released Thursday by Canada's chief science adviser says she considers COVID-19 the 'head' of the pandemic but long COVID its 'tail' as the illness inflicts significant harm on individuals, their families and potentially the country's economy.
Sci-Tech
-
Four astronauts fly SpaceX back home, end 5-month mission
Four space station astronauts returned to Earth late Saturday after a quick SpaceX flight home. Their capsule splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico just off the Florida coast near Tampa.
-
Newly discovered asteroid could hit Earth on Valentine's Day 2046: NASA
NASA says it’s tracking a newly discovered asteroid that could potentially collide with Earth in 2046.
-
Technology behind ChatGPT shows signs of human-like intelligence: study
Is GPT-3, the technology behind ChatGPT, actually intelligent? Or is it just an algorithm passively feeding on a lot of text and predicting what word comes next? Two German researchers ran a series of experiments to find out.
Entertainment
-
Canadians competing in top categories at tonight's Oscars
Canadians are well-positioned ahead of Hollywood's biggest night, competing in some of the top categories at tonight's Academy Awards. Ontario-born filmmakers Sarah Polley and James Cameron are both vying for best picture for their movies 'Women Talking' and 'Avatar: The Way of Water.'
-
The Weeknd wins big at pre-telecast Junos, Arkells take sixth group of the year award
The Weeknd has another armful of Juno Awards for his shelf this year, but the Canadian superstar didn't show up in Edmonton to accept them.
-
Hollywood stars spend Oscars eve at annual Chanel dinner
The night before the Oscars many of Hollywood's biggest stars were not early to bed before the show. They were instead chatting the night away, martinis and champagne in hand, at the storied Polo Lounge in The Beverly Hills Hotel for the annual Chanel and Charles Finch dinner, an invite that's even harder to get than a seat at the Academy Awards.
Business
-
Flair Airlines has four planes seized in commercial dispute
Flair Airlines had four aircraft seized on Saturday as a result of a commercial dispute with a New-York based hedge fund and aircraft lessor, resulting in flight cancellations, a spokesman for the ultra-low cost carrier said.
-
A major U.S. bank failed. Here's why it's not 2008 again
Silicon Valley Bank, experienced one of the oldest problems in banking -- a bank run -- which led to its failure on Friday. Here's what to know about why the bank failed, who was affected most, and what to know about how it may, and may not affect, the wider banking system in the U.S.
-
Favouring continuity, China reappoints central bank governor
China on Sunday reappointed Yi Gang as head of the central bank in an effort to reassure entrepreneurs and financial markets by showing continuity at the top while other economic officials change.
Lifestyle
-
Jackie Kennedy's former D.C. home hits the market -- at a price fit for a queen
You can live like American royalty in the capital kingdom of Washington, D.C. For just US$26.5 million.
-
SunnyD controversy: There is now a vodka-based version of the product previously marketed to kids
A product marketed to kids as an alternative to orange juice and 'purple stuff' is being sold to that same generation, this time as an alcoholic drink.
-
After 90 RCMP Musical Ride performances, Noble finds new home with King Charles
King Charles III has a brand new horse — a gift from the RCMP in honour of his coronation.
Sports
-
More coverage disruptions at BBC as Lineker crisis deepens
The BBC's sports coverage faced a second day of severe disruptions Sunday as dozens of staff refused to work in solidarity with top soccer host Gary Lineker, who was suspended by the broadcaster after he tweeted criticism of the British government's asylum policy.
-
Toronto Blue Jays introduce $20 'outfield district' tickets
Professional baseball returns to Toronto next month and the Blue Jays are introducing a new type of ticket for fans eager to check out the redesigned Rogers Centre.
-
Pickleball is America's fastest-growing sport. These people hate it
Pop. Pop. Pop. Pop. The sound and disruption from pickleball, America's fastest-growing sport, is driving some neighbours, tennis players, parents of young children, and others crazy.
Autos
-
Tesla taps Asian partners to address 4680 battery concerns
It's crunch time at Tesla Inc., where Elon Musk is looking to crack the code for making better, cheaper batteries.
-
Ottawa company teaching autonomous vehicles to 'see' snow, drive in bad weather
When a major snowstorm hits Ottawa, most residents retreat indoors, griping about the weather and the heaping piles of snow they'll soon have to shovel. But for Fahed Hassanat and his team at Sensor Cortek, a big dumping of snow is cause for excitement.
-
Moment a truck crashes through bus stop, several lawns during driver's medical episode
Dash cam footage captured the terrifying moment that a truck left the street in Adelaide, South Australia, careened across sidewalks, and smashed into a bus stop.