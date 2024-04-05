Here are the recalls in Canada this week

Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled various items this week, including laundry pods, kids' bike seats, sausages and area rugs.

Laundry pods

Health Canada issued a notice Friday about a voluntary recall from Procter & Gamble for Tide and Gain laundry detergent pods due to a manufacturing defect that damaged the child-resistant packaging.

The recall says, "The lack of child-resistant packaging could result in unintentional exposure to these products and lead to serious illness or injury."

The recall applies to various Tide pods, including 3-in-1 Clean Breeze and Spring Meadow, and 4-in-1 with Ultra Oxi, as well as Gain Flings Moonlight Breeze. To view the complete list and the products' Universal Product Codes, visit Health Canada's website.

Maker Procter & Gamble said nearly 57,000 pod bags were sold in Canada between September 2023 and February 2024.

No incidents or injuries have been reported as of April 2, according to the company.

Health Canada said customers should move the bags out of sight and reach of children and contact Procter & Gamble for a pre-paid gift card, a cabinet latch, and an empty replacement bag with a child-resistant closure.

Kids' bike seats

Thule RideAlong child bike seats were recalled by Health Canada on Thursday due to the potential for exposure to chemical hazards.

The health department said the harness padding could contain the flame-retardant Decabromodyphenyl ether, also known as DecaBDE, a hazardous pollutant.

The recall said the chemical can be toxic if ingested or if it makes contact with skin or eyes.

The children's bike seats have the model number 100107 and date codes 21/03 to 23/10. They are grey with black seats and harness pads.

The company sold 3,899 bike seats in Canada from March 2021 to February 2024, and has received no reports of injuries as of March 20.

Health Canada urges customers to stop using the bike seats and contact Thule Group for replacement harness padding.

Sausages

The CFIA issued a recall Wednesday for Freybe's Original Pepperoni Smoked Sausage Sticks, saying there could be pieces of metal inside.

The recall was issued for its 500-gram and two-kilogram packages of sausage sticks, which have best-before dates of May 30, 2024. The 500-gram packages can be identified by the Universal Product Code 064359732500.

The recall notice did not say whether the test results were triggered by testing or a customer complaint, nor did it say if any illnesses have been reported.

Wall chargers

Health Canada issued a recall Wednesday for MX USB & PD wall chargers due to an electric shock hazard.

The items have the article number of 7210107 and UPC 055665803725.

The company reported 144 chargers were sold between August 2023 and January 2024, and that it has not heard of any injuries in Canada as of March 19.

Health Canada advised anyone who purchased the chargers to stop using them and contact Anex Imports for a refund.

Area rugs

Health Canada issued a recall Tuesday for Jurlea area rugs due to flammability hazard.

The recall stated that the rugs do not meet the flammability requirements for textile floor coverings in Canada and, therefore pose a fire risk.

The rugs are grey beige/light yellow and light grey/ivory in colour and are sold in various sizes.

The company said nearly 1,200 rugs were sold in Canada from April 2023 to December 2023, and as of March 19, no injuries or incidents have been reported.

For a full refund, customers can contact Yalande-US and provide proof of destruction by sending a photo to the provided email on the recall notice. The company said it would contact purchasers directly.

Crossbow crank aids

Health Canada issued a recall Thursday for C2 detachable crank cocking aid, saying the product could cause injury if its hook breaks while using a crossbow.

As of March 11, the company has received 146 reports of the hook breaking in Canada. In the U.S., 391 incidents of a broken hook have been reported, including one injury report.

The crank, which is used as an accessory with some Excalibur and Stryker bows, measures 9 inches and weighs 68 grams. Its model number is 2199.

Nearly 4,000 cranks were sold in Canada between January 2008 and December 2021.

Health Canada urges consumers to stop using the cranks and contact Excalibur Crossbow Inc. for a replacement hook and ropes.